Gable Silhouette / Young Architects

Houses • Christchurch, New Zealand Architects: Young Architects

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 358 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019

Photographs Photographs: Dennis Radermacher

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Rylock Archicad , Herman Pacific , Johnson & Couzins , Rosenfeld Kidson , The Roofing Store , Timaru bluestone Manufacturers:

Design Team: Greg Young, JP McGloin

Clients: J & D Moreton

Engineering: Lewis Bradford (structural) Riley Consulting (geotech)

Landscape: Outer Space

Consultants: Ingrid Geldof Design

Text description provided by the architects. Aesthetically inspired by the early work of architect Sir Miles Warren, and architecture in Central Otago. Glazed gable to link into outdoor living, Family home with space for entertaining, Timber, and stone used throughout.

Creative Solution. The simple gable form was chosen for the home as this form was used a lot by Sir Miles, and is also the dominant building form in Central Otago.

Black cedar cladding gives the white gables of Sir Mile’s work a modern aesthetic, while also accentuating the simplicity and strength of the form. We concentrated on the pure unadorned black silhouette on the streetscape, while on the living side of the home we used the form to frame the living spaces, internally and out.

Basalt was used in the landscaping, and on the chimney, anchoring the building to the land it has been lifted above.

The black cedar is used as the protective skin of the building, while the entry is defined by warmer natural cedar - this warmer aesthetic is linked to the natural timber used in the internal spaces.

On a very narrow site, the expansive glazing focuses on the external spaces, making the site seem larger than it actually is. Skylights have also been used throughout to draw your eye upwards through the roof, rather than at the external surfaces.