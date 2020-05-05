World
Hereford Flats / Young Architects

Hereford Flats / Young Architects

© Lightforge

Houses
Christchurch, New Zealand
  • Architects: Young Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  268
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Lightforge
  • Design Team: Greg Young, Blake McCutcheon
  • Clients: Gavin Barr
  • Engineering: Constructure (structural), Lewis and Barrow (geotechnical), Powell Fenwick (fire)
  • Landscape : Kamo Marsh
© Lightforge

Text description provided by the architects. Design brief. 4 single bedroom apartments (client), Low maintenance (client), Residential scale reflecting the neighbourhood (urban planning).

Site Plan
Site Plan
Elevation
Elevation

Creative solution. By working to site boundary setbacks and recession planes, we comfortably laid out 4 apartments, allowing them to open out to the north, and maximise daylight capture. 

© Lightforge

With the upper 2 apartments hugging the recession planes, the internal spaces are partially within the roof space - skillion ceilings and a change of lining material internally accentuate this positively, giving a loft apartment feel.

© Lightforge

The mass of the building has been broken down into three distinct gable forms, reflecting the scale and forms of neighbouring buildings.  The change of depth and material at the balconies also breaks down the mass, as does the access through the middle to the entries and carparks.

© Lightforge

Carparking has been hidden behind the apartments, allowing north facing balconies and courtyards for all apartments.

© Lightforge
Cross Section
Cross Section
© Lightforge

Building materials have been selected to give a predominantly low maintenance exterior, with some plywood to give warmth and welcome.

© Lightforge

With poor site conditions, the building has been kept lightweight to keep foundation and ground improvement costs down by constructing predominantly from timber framing and structural steelwork.

© Lightforge

Cite: "Hereford Flats / Young Architects" 05 May 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/938543/hereford-flats-young-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

