Agora / unparelld’arquitectes

+ 17

Square, Public Architecture • Olot, Spain Architects: unparelld’arquitectes

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 2083 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2017

Photographs Photographs: José Hevia

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Europerfil Breinco Manufacturers:

Design Team: : Xevi Rodeja, Jordi Moret, Clàudia Calvet, Paula Alejandro, Mariona Planiol, Thommy Parra, Sara Palmada, Sergi Jiménez

Consultants: Blázquez Guanter, David Codinach, structural designers / Lluís Parés, industrial engineer / Jesús Bassols, building engineer

Building Engineer: Albert Casademont

Client: Olot town hall

Builder: Argón Informática

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Agora Facility building in El Morrot sports complex A square-shaped public square, defined by two porches and open to the football pitches. This will be the centre of the sports complex of El Morrot. This is also the answer to the contradictions between use and site: an industrial estate and a street with hardly any sidewalks. The square connects visually with the geographical landmarks, the outline of the mountains that enclose the county. At the same time, it becomes separated from the factories and the street, busy with many lorries.

The pavilions share the same platform with the pitches. An interruption in the base leads to a complex and gradual entrance route: reception patio, entrenched steps and ramp, terrace on the street, porch at three heights, to end up leading into the central space tangentially. The pavilions are twins but not equal.

They share profile and porches, but they maintain the differences deriving from their position and use: one is used for changing rooms and the other one for reception, cafeteria and other facilities. Their scaled volume adjusts to the proportions of the square, their internal organisation and the horizontality of the base. Everything is structure. Keeping to the reduced budget, investment is made in what is important: the activation of a shared space, the generous volume of the interiors and the entrance of natural light.

In this sense, the construction with load-bearing walls of concrete blocks is simple and easy to build. Its internal logic defines the calligraphy of the construction. The two pavilions facing each other dress a setting to cultivate one of the most appreciated values of sports for young people: socialisation.