Fifty percent of landfill waste in New Zealand is construction and demolition waste. The demand for homes in the coming years and decades is rapidly outstripping any possible supply we could provide with our current construction methods. PhD student Ged Finch discusses the problems with the home building industry and practices in New Zealand and proposes an alternative to what he terms the "disposable model" of building. Today's homes are not built to last, and can make us sick in the time they are here. Finch's research focuses instead on a completely reimagined, zero waste model for construction. Utilizing today's digital fabrication technologies, we can create a set of building parts that are optimized and reusable from naturally durable materials. But the technical solution is only one part, states Finch. The real key is human ambition.

Below are photos of a prototype of Finch's system, a kit of parts that is adaptable, reusable, and reconfigurable to meet a family's changing needs over time.

About this author
Megan Schires
Author

#Tags

News Articles Sustainability
Cite: Megan Schires. ""An Ambition to Invest in Our Collective Futures" is Required to Rethink Home Building" 30 Apr 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/938462/an-ambition-to-invest-in-our-collective-futures-is-required-to-rethink-home-building/> ISSN 0719-8884

