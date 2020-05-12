World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Italy
  5. Villa Trisano / bodá architetti

Villa Trisano / bodá architetti

Save this project
Villa Trisano / bodá architetti

© Barbara Corsico Photograpy © Barbara Corsico Photograpy © Barbara Corsico Photograpy © Barbara Corsico Photograpy + 36

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Bra, Italy
  • Architects: bodá architetti
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  570
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Barbara Corsico Photograpy
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: TECU®, Weber, Aeropan, Schuco
  • Lead Architects: Federico Bertoli and Daniel Antoni
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Barbara Corsico Photograpy
© Barbara Corsico Photograpy
Save this picture!
© Barbara Corsico Photograpy
© Barbara Corsico Photograpy

Text description provided by the architects. Piedmont, Langhe, Roero. We're arrived in Bra. Villa Trisano is here, overlooking the landscape and Alps. It's an upper-class country dwelling. It's on the hill, hidden by the trees. In the same place where it existed the family's ancient dairy, from which it inherit the name. Origins and landscape suggests to the owners the future of the building in hospitality business. The project rethinks the relationship with the context. From hidden to open. The idea: to open Villa Trisano's eyes. To make the building emerge from the trees. Simple windows are opening the view on the landscape.

Save this picture!
© Barbara Corsico Photograpy
© Barbara Corsico Photograpy
Save this picture!
Floor plan
Floor plan
Save this picture!
© Barbara Corsico Photograpy
© Barbara Corsico Photograpy

The building is revitalized with minor interventions and a minimal approach. The facades are cleaned up from additions and the porch is completed. Here the request is binding: do not demolish it. The colonnade thus becomes an opportunity for new relations with the park. A "storytelling". It begins with the invitation to the Villa, reached from the rear and it ends on the transparent spaces, an hinge between internal and external life in the garden. The recovery is conducted on various fronts, enhancing each renewable component. The structures are maintained thanks to strengthen interventions and the energy consumption is reduced by systematizing various efficiency and insulation measures. The interior parquet it's realized by reusing the ancient roof's beams. The historical doors are restored.

Save this picture!
View
View
Save this picture!
© Barbara Corsico Photograpy
© Barbara Corsico Photograpy
Save this picture!
© Barbara Corsico Photograpy
© Barbara Corsico Photograpy

On the one hand, the wish to read the historical volume. On the other, functionalist solutions. Where necessity prevails, it cuts on past, relationships are opened, the facade layout breaks. Balances and dissonances to offer a new, contemporary image, opposite to historical reconstruction.

Save this picture!
© Barbara Corsico Photograpy
© Barbara Corsico Photograpy

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
bodá architetti
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Italy
Cite: "Villa Trisano / bodá architetti" 12 May 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/938460/villa-trisano-boda-architetti/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream