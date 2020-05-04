Renovation of a Village House / unparelld’arquitectes

+ 19

Houses, Renovation, Houses Interiors • San Esteban d'en Bas, Spain Architects: unparelld’arquitectes

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 2185 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019

Photographs Photographs: José Hevia

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Enameled stoneware tile , Steico LVL , Wooden slat blind / Pine

Lead Architect: Eduard Callís, Guillem Moliner

Design Team: Xevi Rodeja, Clàudia Calvet, Aina Roca, Paula Alejandro, Sergi Jiménez, Sara Palmada, Thommy Parra, Mariona Planiol

Building Engineer: Jesús Bassols

Consultants: Blázquez Guanter, Diseñador estructural

Clients: Privado

Builder: Construccions i Restauracions Joan Pujol Serrat, Fusteria Barcons, Metàl·lics Ferrer de Joanetes, Projectes i millores tècniques, Soy&Soy pintors

Text description provided by the architects. Two slabs sew the houses of Can Man and Can Central in Sant Esteve d'en Bas. The two-family holiday home, with one floor for each, now has the opportunity to expand the home space with more open-air living spaces.

The two bays in Can Central correspond to the original house and a progressively built courtyard. The emptying of the added constructions recovers the conditions of habitability. The free space is partially covered with three levels of terraces, which open to the west gradually and leave a patio behind.

The set of patio and terraces guarantees lighting and ventilation in both houses. They are multipurpose pieces that are now the center of gravity of each house, with folding closures that allow them to be transformed.

The interior of the renovated house is organized in three areas: the main room, a perforated wall that houses furniture and services, and the longitudinal staircase that extends the lower floor apartment and the shared terrace.