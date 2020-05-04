World
Renovation of a Village House / unparelld’arquitectes

Renovation of a Village House / unparelld’arquitectes
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

© José Hevia © José Hevia © José Hevia © José Hevia + 19

  • Curated by María Francisca González
Houses, Renovation, Houses Interiors
San Esteban d'en Bas, Spain
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2185 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  José Hevia
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Enameled stoneware tile, Steico LVL, Wooden slat blind / Pine
  • Lead Architect: Eduard Callís, Guillem Moliner
  • Design Team: Xevi Rodeja, Clàudia Calvet, Aina Roca, Paula Alejandro, Sergi Jiménez, Sara Palmada, Thommy Parra, Mariona Planiol
  • Building Engineer: Jesús Bassols
  • Consultants: Blázquez Guanter, Diseñador estructural
  • Clients: Privado
  • Builder: Construccions i Restauracions Joan Pujol Serrat, Fusteria Barcons, Metàl·lics Ferrer de Joanetes, Projectes i millores tècniques, Soy&Soy pintors
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

Text description provided by the architects. Two slabs sew the houses of Can Man and Can Central in Sant Esteve d'en Bas. The two-family holiday home, with one floor for each, now has the opportunity to expand the home space with more open-air living spaces.

© José Hevia
© José Hevia
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

The two bays in Can Central correspond to the original house and a progressively built courtyard. The emptying of the added constructions recovers the conditions of habitability. The free space is partially covered with three levels of terraces, which open to the west gradually and leave a patio behind.

Section 01
Section 01
Section 02
Section 02

The set of patio and terraces guarantees lighting and ventilation in both houses. They are multipurpose pieces that are now the center of gravity of each house, with folding closures that allow them to be transformed.

© José Hevia
© José Hevia

The interior of the renovated house is organized in three areas: the main room, a perforated wall that houses furniture and services, and the longitudinal staircase that extends the lower floor apartment and the shared terrace.

© José Hevia
© José Hevia

Project gallery

