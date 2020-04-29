World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Spain
  5. Town House / Atheleia Arquitectura

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Town House / Atheleia Arquitectura

Save this project
Town House / Atheleia Arquitectura

© Andrés Arias © Andrés Arias © Andrés Arias © Andrés Arias + 20

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses, Refurbishment
El Alto Ampurdán, Spain
  • Architects: Atheleia Arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2164 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Andrés Arias
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Cortizo, DAIKIN, Cemento natural Tigre, Saitra
  • Design Team: Salvador Tarradas, Borja Fernández, Cristina Franco
  • Engineering: Codi Estudi
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Andrés Arias
© Andrés Arias

Text description provided by the architects. The access to the property is facing north, and the first construction we meet is the old barn. We walk through the patio area, used as a garden and chicken coop. We access the main building through a ramp which consists of two floors: the lower one for livestock and the upper one used as living quarters.

Save this picture!
© Andrés Arias
© Andrés Arias
Save this picture!
Save this picture!
© Andrés Arias
© Andrés Arias

Facing south, we find the orchard area and views towards the Empordà plains and the Gulf of Roses. The old town’s urban pattern follows the same logic: a mosaic of stone walls and a cross relationship of street-house-orchards-views. Then, the first step of the restoration is the analysis of the stone walls and the adaptation of the design to the pre-existing construction values.

Save this picture!
© Andrés Arias
© Andrés Arias

The main concept of the project is to create a large opening in the main building to allow views of the landscape from any point on the main floor, while forming an inner world of relationships among all living quarters through the patio. To enhance the patio as a lively space, the night area will be located at the old barn’s side and the day area in the existing volume of the home. The patio is conceived as a green pergola to naturalize this space to create a degree of privacy with neighboring constructions.

Save this picture!
© Andrés Arias
© Andrés Arias
Save this picture!
Save this picture!
© Andrés Arias
© Andrés Arias

The lower floor is a private enclosed area topped with a Catalan vault and illuminated by embrasures and conceived as an intimate space with a fireplace for the family. Across a passage excavated in the rock, we have access to the night volume where we locate the bathrooms and bedrooms. From this location we finally have again a view to the landscape through the patio.

Save this picture!
© Andrés Arias
© Andrés Arias
Save this picture!
© Andrés Arias
© Andrés Arias

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
Atheleia Arquitectura
Office

Product

Stone

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Refurbishment Spain
Cite: "Town House / Atheleia Arquitectura" [Una casa de pueblo / Atheleia Arquitectura] 29 Apr 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/938444/a-town-house-in-masarac-atheleia-arquitectura/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream