World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. Canada
  5. Les Éditions Passe-Temps Offices / Quinzhee Architecture

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Les Éditions Passe-Temps Offices / Quinzhee Architecture

Save this project
Les Éditions Passe-Temps Offices / Quinzhee Architecture

© Dave Tremblay / 1Px © Dave Tremblay / 1Px © Dave Tremblay / 1Px © Dave Tremblay / 1Px + 29

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Office Buildings, Renovation
Québec, Canada
  • Architects: Quinzhee Architecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2500
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Dave Tremblay / 1Px
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Alumicor, DonBar, Mac, Nordic Structures, Trimble, Vicwest, Vitrerie Lévis
  • Design Team: Guillaume Fafard, Marie-Jeanne Allaire-Côté, Pierre-Olivier Bureau-Alarie
  • Clients: Les Éditions Passe-Temps
  • Contractor: L'intendant
  • Structural Engineer: Groupe Genius
  • Electro Mechanical Engineer : GBi Services d'ingénierie
  • Collaborators: Étienne Dumas Artiste 3D, Simard Cuisine et Salle de bains, LUMI)R, Béton Optima, LED électrique
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Dave Tremblay / 1Px
© Dave Tremblay / 1Px

Text description provided by the architects. Les Éditions Passe-Temps, a family business working in the publishing of educational material for children, acquired in 2018 a building in the Carrefour-du-Commerce industrial area to fit out their new offices and their production workshop.

Save this picture!
© Dave Tremblay / 1Px
© Dave Tremblay / 1Px

The main challenge of this renovation project was to transform an industrial building into a welcoming and fun working space. In this sense, most of the effort has been put into providing natural light.

Save this picture!
© Dave Tremblay / 1Px
© Dave Tremblay / 1Px

The addition of generous curtain wall sections greatly improve the workspaces and offer, from the new mezzanine, a view of the treetops bordering the plot. The new marquise make a smooth transition between the renovated section and the existing one in addition to adding to the facade an angled line which breaks the rigidity of the industrial building.

Save this picture!
© Dave Tremblay / 1Px
© Dave Tremblay / 1Px

The use of a metallic cladding of the same color as the one already existing harmonize the new volume with the rest of the building. However, its smoother profile emphasizes, with the subtle play of textures, the marriage between the old and the new.

Save this picture!
© Dave Tremblay / 1Px
© Dave Tremblay / 1Px

The wood-like cladding brings warmth to the facades and, inside, the juxtaposition of pine elements with the existing concrete floor and the white steel structure makes the spaces inviting.

Save this picture!
© Dave Tremblay / 1Px
© Dave Tremblay / 1Px
Save this picture!
Mezzanine floor plan
Mezzanine floor plan
Save this picture!
© Dave Tremblay / 1Px
© Dave Tremblay / 1Px

The comfort of the occupants is also improved due to the creation of flexible workspaces, like thematic meeting rooms or even the coffee space with central fireplace. Finally, like their products, custom furniture adds a playful touch to the spaces.

Save this picture!
© Dave Tremblay / 1Px
© Dave Tremblay / 1Px

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: 515 Rue Michel-Fragasso, Québec, QC G2E 5K6, Canada

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Quinzhee Architecture
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Office buildings Refurbishment Renovation Canada
Cite: "Les Éditions Passe-Temps Offices / Quinzhee Architecture" 29 May 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/938436/les-editions-passe-temps-offices-quinzhee-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream