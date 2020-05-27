11 Stadiums Shedding Light on the Future of Sports Architecture

When the groundbreaking ceremony for the world’s largest soccer stadium in Guangzhou was announced on April 16th, the most controversial aspect of the project was not its $1.7 billion price tag, but its bold lotus shape causing a backlash from the local architectural community but praise from the general public.
Architects far and wide heavily criticized the work as another figurative landmark representing the outdated taste of high profile clients, while the public sang praise for its straightforward representation of Chinese culture, prompting us to question: what is the future of sports architecture?
Just like this new stadium, many other ongoing large scale projects around the world have prompted a reflection on the future of sports architecture. We have compiled a list of 11 unbuilt stadiums, representing essential features of sustainability and good user experience.
Related ArticleForecasting the Future of Sports Architecture with 10 Newly Built Stadiums around the World
Quzhou Sports Campus / MAD Architects
Quzhou, China
Oakland Athletics Stadium / BIG+Gensler+Field Operations
Oakland, the United States
Pikara Stadium / SANAA
Kagawa, Japan
Feyenoord Stadium / OMA
Rotterdam, the Netherlands
Munich's Olympic Park Arena / 3XN
Munich, Germany
Forest Green Rovers Stadium / Zaha Hadid Architects
Gloucestershire, the United Kingdom
Lusail Stadium / Foster + Partners
Lusail, Qatar
Mohammed bin Rashid Stadium / Perkins+Will
Dubai, UAE
Chelsea FC Stadium / Herzog & de Meuron
London, the United Kingdom
Fadil-Vokrri Stadium / Tabanlioglu
Pristina, Kosovo
Inglewood Basketball & Entertainment Complex / AECOM
Los Angles, the United States