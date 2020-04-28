World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Kindergarten
  4. Vietnam
  5. Bo Mon Preschool / KIENTRUC O

Bo Mon Preschool / KIENTRUC O

Save this project
Bo Mon Preschool / KIENTRUC O

© Trieu Chien © Hoang Le © Hoang Le © Trieu Chien + 39

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Kindergarten
Tú Nang, Vietnam
  • Architects: KIENTRUC O
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  237
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Trieu Chien, Hoang Le
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Binh Minh, Caesar, Onduline, SCG, Trimble Navigation, VAS
  • Architect In Charge: Dam Vu, Anni Le
  • Design Team: Dam Vu, Anni Le, Duy Tang
  • Support Team: Thanh Viet Nguyen, Vu Phuong Nguyen, Minh Phuong Tran, Ngoc Long Huynh, Phuoc Truong Tran, Anh Duy Tran, Phu Thinh Pham, Chi Huan Nguyen
  • Charity Organization : MT Community
  • Charity Funding: Pay It Forward Fund
  • Constructor: Hung Phat Tradeco, Bimexco
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Trieu Chien
© Trieu Chien

Text description provided by the architects. Bó Mon Preschool – The idea of a connecting station - Architecture is not simply a one liner script that subscribed to the moderate range of practical functionality, aesthetic, and sustainability, it must also, in its everyday use, paint up an exciting atmosphere for its inhabitants. The forming of meaningful architecture has been increasingly difficult and challenging than ever with many uncertainties occurred during the long construction process, especially when it comes to a charity project with limited budget and constricted construction condition.

Save this picture!
© Trieu Chien
© Trieu Chien
Save this picture!
Section ans plan
Section ans plan
Save this picture!
© Hoang Le
© Hoang Le
Save this picture!
© Trieu Chien
© Trieu Chien

Outlining the spatial function for the school came very early. Through the separation of the classrooms, teacher accommodation and supporting rooms over a common yard, a central layout is formed, making the courtyard as the heart where all activities happen. The courtyard is essentially a multi-functional open area under a shady awning where children play together. When school is in session, the yard is a place where siblings from the school next door gather to wait for each other before going home, an outdoor classroom, and a communal space for local festivals to take place throughout the year.

Save this picture!
© Trieu Chien
© Trieu Chien

Consequently, the conceived project and the idea of a connecting station as a public school for children from three villages in Tú Nang-Yên Châu serves as an open suggestion, and a prototype for future community projects by charitable and non-profit organization.

Save this picture!
© Hoang Le
© Hoang Le
Save this picture!
Site analysis diagram
Site analysis diagram
Save this picture!
© Hoang Le
© Hoang Le

The soft shape of the roof creates a shady area that transits slowly from the wall to the floor as the sun changes its course, animating a present that connect the architecture with its natural context, where it sits among the indefinite mountains and hills, and where it blends itself between the cloud and the smog of a highland afternoon.

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Tú Nang, Yên Châu, Sơn La, Vietnam

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
KIENTRUC O
Office

Product

Steel

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Kindergarten Vietnam
Cite: "Bo Mon Preschool / KIENTRUC O" 28 Apr 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/938389/bo-mon-preschool-kientruc-o/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream