Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Gallery
  4. United States
  5. Art Barn House / Rowland+Broughton Architecture

Art Barn House / Rowland+Broughton Architecture

Save this project
Art Barn House / Rowland+Broughton Architecture
Save this picture!
© Joshua McHugh
© Joshua McHugh

© Joshua McHugh © Joshua McHugh © Joshua McHugh © Joshua McHugh + 21

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Gallery, Visual Arts Center
Aspen, United States
  • Design Team: John Rowland, Sarah Broughton, Amanda Christianson, Bryan May
  • Structural Engineer : KL&A Structural Engineers
  • Contractor : Hansen Construction
  • Mep Engineer : Resource Engineering Group
  • Lighting Design: Elumenate
  • Landscape Architect : Shannon Murphy Landscape Architects
  • Civil Engineer : High Country Engineering
  • A/V : Paragon
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Joshua McHugh
© Joshua McHugh

Text description provided by the architects. Art Barn is designed for the purpose of philanthropy and displaying various forms of mixed media contemporary art. Sited at the edge of a steeply sloped mountainside, Art Barn is positioned so that the entry façade addresses a pastoral ranch meadow and the rear façade frames panoramic views of Aspen below. The design was predicated upon the vision of allowing a rural vernacular to rest naturally on the site.

Save this picture!
© Joshua McHugh
© Joshua McHugh
Save this picture!
Site plan
Site plan
Save this picture!
© Joshua McHugh
© Joshua McHugh

The simplicity of the singular gable form, along with the minimalist detailing of the “shou-sugi-ban” wood siding and fenestration pattern, begins to suggest a clarity and rigor, which is carried through to the inside. A soothing interior palette features natural materials, meticulously detailed with special attention to precision of alignments. The great room was designed for maximum flexibility so that furniture could be easily removed for large dinner parties, musical receptions, and other activities. Two gallery spaces on both levels were designed for a vast range of video art display configurations, based on how an artist conceives a piece should be experienced. In addition, the auto court doubles as a pre-function space, where guests can enter through large windows that fully pocket back into the walls.

Save this picture!
© Joshua McHugh
© Joshua McHugh
Save this picture!
© Joshua McHugh
© Joshua McHugh

Art Barn’s crescendo is the tea room. Designed as a modern interpretation of an authentic Japanese tea room, the space is located behind hidden doors at the lower level video art gallery and accessed via two entrances, one for the tea master and one for guests. An indoor/outdoor connection with the garden beyond is through a large, corner sliding glass door.

Save this picture!
© Joshua McHugh
© Joshua McHugh

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Aspen, Colorado 81611, United States

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Rowland+Broughton Architecture
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Museums & Exhibit Gallery Learning visual arts center United States
Cite: "Art Barn House / Rowland+Broughton Architecture" 21 Jun 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/938288/art-barn-house-rowland-plus-broughton-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream