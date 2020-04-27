World
Black Magic House / Rowland+Broughton Architecture

Black Magic House / Rowland+Broughton Architecture

© Brent Moss

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Snowmass, United States
  • Design Team: Sarah Broughton, John Rowland, Bryan May, Scott McHale
  • Contractor: Rowland+Broughton Design Build
  • Structural Engineer: Albright & Associates
  • Civil Engineer: High Country Engineering
  • Geotechnical Engineer: HP Geotech
© Brent Moss
“Black Magic” is a carefully sited, modern gem with singular use of materials. Nestled in the woods with views of rock outcroppings to the east, the home features black metal corrugated skin, making a bold statement against surrounding mountainside.

© Brent Moss
Site plan
Site plan
© Brent Moss
The home is private with large sliding patio doors opening on to a southern deck with inside and outside livability. By creating a clean interior palette, the outdoor elements become center stage.

© Brent Moss
© Brent Moss
The upper level is an open living floor plan with large expansive glass walls exuding penthouse living in a mountain oasis.

© Brent Moss
