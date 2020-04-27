Black Magic House / Rowland+Broughton Architecture

•
Snowmass, United States
-
Architects: Rowland+Broughton Architecture
- Area: 2992 ft²
- Year: 2014
- Photographs: Brent Moss
-
Manufacturers: AEP Span, Arizona Tile, Atlas Concorde, AutoDesk, Benjamin Moore, Boen, Caesarstone, Grohe, Jeld-Wen, Kohler, Montigo, Moooi, Subzero, Benchcraft, Fibergrate, Forecast Lighting, Franke sink, George Kovacs, Grohe faucet, Hemlock +11
-
Design Team: Sarah Broughton, John Rowland, Bryan May, Scott McHale
-
Contractor: Rowland+Broughton Design Build
-
Structural Engineer: Albright & Associates
-
Civil Engineer: High Country Engineering
-
Geotechnical Engineer: HP Geotech
“Black Magic” is a carefully sited, modern gem with singular use of materials. Nestled in the woods with views of rock outcroppings to the east, the home features black metal corrugated skin, making a bold statement against surrounding mountainside.
The home is private with large sliding patio doors opening on to a southern deck with inside and outside livability. By creating a clean interior palette, the outdoor elements become center stage.
The upper level is an open living floor plan with large expansive glass walls exuding penthouse living in a mountain oasis.