Superblock of Sant Antoni / Leku Studio

Superblock of Sant Antoni / Leku Studio
© Del Rio Bani
© Del Rio Bani

© Del Rio Bani

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Public Space, Sustainability
Barcelona, Spain
  • Architects: Leku Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  174160 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Del Rio Bani
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Adobe Systems Incorporated, ESCOFET, Fundúctil Tàrrega S L, Robert McNeel & Associates
  • Lead Architects: Jokin Santiago, Marta Sola
  • Clients: Ayuntamiento de Barcelona
  • Engineering: Ecivil
© Del Rio Bani
© Del Rio Bani

Text description provided by the architects. The Eixample of Barcelona, characterised byits uniform, regular and extensive grid, shows a solid, mixed and highly densified city with a consolidated public space that now needs to reprogram and recycle itself to respond to a rapidly changing social, environmental and economic reality.

© Del Rio Bani
© Del Rio Bani

Climate emergency, pollution and the lack of green and social spaces, drives an innovative transformation based on a new framework that draws a human, comfortable and healthy city.

Plan
Plan

The Superblocks Program is one of the most ambitious urban transformations of the city with a plan that redefines the urban order by merging blocks into bigger units. A people-centred planning that offers the opportunity to gain new public spaces by creating proximity squares in the chamfer corners and green-healthy streets where previously there were cars.

© Del Rio Bani
© Del Rio Bani

The scope of the plan is extensive and the transformation requires a progressive deployment and a flexible approach. Testing, temporary actions, reversibility and adaptability are essential ingredients of the process, and for this, new planning tools are needed that from the Leku Studio office has been working on during the last years

© Del Rio Bani
© Del Rio Bani

The Superblock of Sant Antoni is an example of this work, in which flexible urbanization has made effective the progressive and adaptive extension of the Superblock model in the neighbourhood.

© Del Rio Bani
© Del Rio Bani

Flexible, modular and adaptive
The premise of the urbanization is the total reversibility, the adaptability and recycling of the new landscape. To this end, a strategy is designed incorporating a toolkit of adaptive urban furniture elements, a graphic style guide (patterns, signage, communication ...) as well as a deployment methodology.

KIT combinations
KIT combinations

Graphic style and signalling
The graphic language, the signage and the colour map are defined as well as the module that, as an extendable mesh, draws the basis of the new distribution. This serves as a guide and reference for the implementation of the graphic pattern and the arrangement of urban elements. The new graphic tile extends along the mesh settling and redistributing the spaces on the road.

© Del Rio Bani
© Del Rio Bani

Adaptive urban furniture toolkit
The toolkit is designed following the modulation established by the base mesh being easily aggregated and combinable with each other, giving rise to a large number of combinations. These sets are key for the integration and extension of urban green as well as for the structuring of spaces. The use of eco-materials as well as the integration project.

© Del Rio Bani
© Del Rio Bani

Social, healthy and progressive
This urban strategy has made possible the progressive and soft extension of the new Superblock landscape in an open and participative way.

© Del Rio Bani
© Del Rio Bani

Where previously there was an urban highway, now there is a healthy street full of life and green, where there was a traffic intersection now there is a liveable plaza. Car noise has been replaced by children playing, cheerful conversations between neighbours or elderly people chess games ... The transformation continues together with this flexible landscape capable of integrating new changes derived from urban testing and social innovation.

Project location

Address: Barcelona, Spain

Leku Studio
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Urbanism Urban Design Public Space Sustainability Spain
Cite: "Superblock of Sant Antoni / Leku Studio" [Plaza Superilla de Sant Antoni / Leku Studio] 27 Apr 2020. ArchDaily.

