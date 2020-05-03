World
The Water Margin of Zhenze Wetland Park / Architects KONGKONG

The Water Margin of Zhenze Wetland Park / Architects KONGKONG

street view. Image Courtesy of Architects KONGKONG curved facade. Image Courtesy of Architects KONGKONG curved glass window bring in the landscape view. Image Courtesy of Architects KONGKONG grey platform under the big roof. Image Courtesy of Architects KONGKONG + 25

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Educational Architecture
Suzhou, China
  • Architects: Architects KONGKONG
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  745
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Architect In Charge: Quan Gan
  • Design Team: Le Feng, Pei Jun, Toney Xu
  • Engineering: CJGH of Zhejiang
  • Landscape: Architects KONGKONG
  • Client: Chimiduo_farm
aerial view. Image Courtesy of Architects KONGKONG
aerial view. Image Courtesy of Architects KONGKONG

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located in Zhenze, Suzhou, the east bank of Taihu Lake, the source of Wusong River, which is also the "Jiangcun village" written by Fei Xiaotong.

cantilever. Image Courtesy of Architects KONGKONG
cantilever. Image Courtesy of Architects KONGKONG

The project is located at the boundary of the village and paddy field. The architectural design starts from the concept of "field" and "ze"(marsh).

grey space corridor. Image Courtesy of Architects KONGKONG
grey space corridor. Image Courtesy of Architects KONGKONG

In terms of space, through the guidance of the arch bridge, people will be led from the edge of the village into the grey space of the public platform floating on the paddy field.

design concept
design concept

The large roof extending horizontally will guide one's perception further. Facing the field in front of their eyes, people will experience the special tension of "boundary".

curved glass window bring in the landscape view. Image Courtesy of Architects KONGKONG
curved glass window bring in the landscape view. Image Courtesy of Architects KONGKONG

 In the construction design, we try to bring dynamic and flexibility to the space through the organization of arc-shaped glass based on a regular 4 × 4m column net.

relationship between inside and outside. Image Courtesy of Architects KONGKONG
relationship between inside and outside. Image Courtesy of Architects KONGKONG
light in the room. Image Courtesy of Architects KONGKONG
light in the room. Image Courtesy of Architects KONGKONG

The arc-shaped glass enclosed spaces of a nature workshop room, natural science lecture hall, field kitchen bar and agricultural machinery room.

recycle wood floor. Image Courtesy of Architects KONGKONG
recycle wood floor. Image Courtesy of Architects KONGKONG

Those spaces not only have the pleasant scale of typical village living spaces, but also draw people closer to nature through the transparent glass facade distinguished from the traditional white wall.

grey platform under the big roof. Image Courtesy of Architects KONGKONG
grey platform under the big roof. Image Courtesy of Architects KONGKONG

 People see natural scenery inside this architecture while people and architecture itself also become natural scenery.

aerial view night. Image Courtesy of Architects KONGKONG
aerial view night. Image Courtesy of Architects KONGKONG

Project gallery

Project location

Address: Suzhou, Jiangsu, China

Architects KONGKONG
Wood Glass Steel

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture China
Cite: "The Water Margin of Zhenze Wetland Park / Architects KONGKONG" 03 May 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/938204/the-water-margin-of-zhenze-wetland-park-architects-kongkong/> ISSN 0719-8884

