The Water Margin of Zhenze Wetland Park / Architects KONGKONG

-
Architects: Architects KONGKONG
- Area: 745 m²
- Year: 2019
-
Architect In Charge: Quan Gan
-
Design Team: Le Feng, Pei Jun, Toney Xu
-
Engineering: CJGH of Zhejiang
-
Landscape: Architects KONGKONG
-
Client: Chimiduo_farm
Text description provided by the architects. The project is located in Zhenze, Suzhou, the east bank of Taihu Lake, the source of Wusong River, which is also the "Jiangcun village" written by Fei Xiaotong.
The project is located at the boundary of the village and paddy field. The architectural design starts from the concept of "field" and "ze"(marsh).
In terms of space, through the guidance of the arch bridge, people will be led from the edge of the village into the grey space of the public platform floating on the paddy field.
The large roof extending horizontally will guide one's perception further. Facing the field in front of their eyes, people will experience the special tension of "boundary".
In the construction design, we try to bring dynamic and flexibility to the space through the organization of arc-shaped glass based on a regular 4 × 4m column net.
The arc-shaped glass enclosed spaces of a nature workshop room, natural science lecture hall, field kitchen bar and agricultural machinery room.
Those spaces not only have the pleasant scale of typical village living spaces, but also draw people closer to nature through the transparent glass facade distinguished from the traditional white wall.
People see natural scenery inside this architecture while people and architecture itself also become natural scenery.