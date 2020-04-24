Kåre Poulsgaard, Head of Innovation at 3XN/GXN, on AI in Architecture

World
GXN, a sister company of 3XN, rethinks architecture, spaces, and materials. Researching how architects can and should close the feedback loop with their structures, the multidisciplinary team at GXN harvests and analyzes vital data from buildings in order to help architects build a better future. Concentrating their efforts on Circular Design, Behavior Design, and Digital Design, the people behind GXN are architects, engineers, designers, and social scientists. From Copenhagen, Kåre Poulsgaard, Head of Innovation at GXN, spoke with ArchDaily’s Christele Haarouk, about Artificial Intelligence in Architecture.

3XN/GXN offices. Image © Rasmus Hjortshoj
3XN/GXN offices. Image © Rasmus Hjortshoj

Focusing on the company’s approach and work, Poulsgaard introduced some of GXN’s recent projects, such as the Sydney Fish Market in Australia, explaining the design initiative and its consequences. Always putting people first, GXN’s work can have an impact on the initial creative process when working from the start with the architects, as well as it can be introduced after the structure is built and the people inhabit the space. Moreover in the conversation, Poulsgaard, who holds an MSc in Digital Anthropology also brought up the future role of the architect in the midst of all these new technologies and the evolving educational system. For more information on GXN’s work, visit their official website here.

Sydney Fisk Market. Image Courtesy of MIR
Sydney Fisk Market. Image Courtesy of MIR
International Olympic Committee (IOC). Image Courtesy of 2019 / International Olympic Committee (IOC) / 3XN / IttenBrechbühl / MØRK, Adam
International Olympic Committee (IOC). Image Courtesy of 2019 / International Olympic Committee (IOC) / 3XN / IttenBrechbühl / MØRK, Adam
Ørestad College. Image Courtesy of Adam Mørk
Ørestad College. Image Courtesy of Adam Mørk

