Alliv Villa / amin rafiee & foroogh hasanpour

Architect In Charge: Amin Rafiee, Foroogh Hasanpour

Clients: Arman Rafiee

Engineering: Amin Rafiee, Arman Rafiee

Text description provided by the architects. Building area and land area of the project: Ground floor: 73 m2, first floor: 76 m2, total floors: 148.7 m2, and land: 500 m2. The land is located in Maklavan city in Fuman County, Gilan province, which has a pristine landscape. We could make the most of these landscapes by creating large openings and proper layout of the spaces. These openings also contribute to provide ventilation and draught, which is essential for the design in this area. Due to the dimensional limitations of the land (50 x 10), an attempt was made to establish maximum connection with the outside area while maintaining maximum privacy to the adjoining property on the east side.

The project is designed to create a space for leisure. Extrovert architecture, which is one of the architectural features of Gilan province, has been implemented in all spaces of the building. The void, in addition to providing proper ventilation in the spaces while maintaining the privacy of the private and public areas, has been a great help in highlighting this extrovert architecture in the design. Regarding the dimensional limitations of the land (50 x 10) and the fact that the main view is on the south and west sides, and due to the need to maintain the view, we had to keep a distance of two meters from the west side of the land.

Moreover, the designable width was reduced to 8 meters, which created a challenge in designing. The most notable feature of this building is the achievement of a regionalist design, free from irrational returns to the past and its unreasonable repetition in today's world.

In addition to creating a pleasant structure in accordance with today's needs, we have tried to have a glimpse into the architectural identity and the indigenous architecture of the region. For example: 1. Materials and architectural elements are reminiscent of the space of Gilan's houses. For example, the concrete beams of the last roof are placed diagonally, and the wooden beams are visibly placed on those diagonal beams and the roof is uniformly wooden.

2. The entrance is designed in such a way that in order to access the entrance door of the building, one has to cross a bridge, which is located on a pool of 4 x 8. The pool and bridge, in addition to creating a desirable atmosphere, subconsciously brings the region ecology to the mind.

3. The main balcony of the building on the first floor has wooden beams with glass on top, making the balcony usable even on rainy days. This means arousing maximum spatial sensation.

5. The dimensions and height of the plan (proportions) are designed in such a way that the winter sun penetrates almost to the end of the plan and this penetration is minimized in summer.

4. The building use highly desirable void of drought in all spaces (bedrooms, living rooms, etc.), which is one of the leading climatic factors in the region.