Tradecraft Industries Co-Working Space / Roth Sheppard Architects

Tradecraft Industries Co-Working Space / Roth Sheppard Architects

© James Florio

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Industrial Architecture
Denver, United States
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  19000 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2017
  • Photographs Photographs:  James Florio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Duo-Gard, Du Pont, OSB Plywood, Rigid Global Buildings, Shipping Containers, Trimble
  • Clients: Tradecraft Industries
  • Engineering: Civil - CKE Engineering, Inc., Structural - Monroe & Newell Engineers, Inc., Mechanical - Quality Climate Control, Plumbing - McGrath Incorporated, Electrical - Enlighten Engineering, LLC
  • Landscape: RDH Landscape, LLC
  • General Contractor : Construction Incorporated
© James Florio
© James Florio

“Trade: /trād/ n. a skilled job, typically one requiring manual skills and special training. Craft: /kraft/ n. an activity involving skill in making things by hand.” Tradecraft Industries is headquartered in a newly constructed, 19,000 SF industrial space with 20 private offices and over 200 flexible co-working memberships for small and start-up construction companies and design firms. The project goal was to create a collaborative environment that provides a place where contractors and designers can organically grow and support one another.

© James Florio
© James Florio
© James Florio
© James Florio

Conceptually, Tradecraft Industries was designed around the idea of multi-use. By selecting multiple-use building components, systems, and materials the concept allows for cost and labor efficiencies while offering flexibility and streamlined construction. A layering process was designed to maximize multi-use components. This process starts at the building’s base, created from shipping containers, setting the foundation and boundary for the building.

© James Florio
© James Florio
© James Florio
© James Florio

The containers function as storage that members can access from outside the envelope, the structure of the second floor, a central conference room with views of the Rocky Mountains, and entry portals to the building. The base is then wrapped with a pre-engineered metal building. Continuous ribbon windows, maximizing the structural nature of the lightweight envelope, provide views out and let daylight in. 

© James Florio
© James Florio
© James Florio
© James Florio

Economical, off-the-shelf materials were chosen for use throughout the interior based on the same principle of multi-use while creating an overall aesthetic that showcases the construction industry. Polycarbonate paneling is directly attached to studs for the interior office walls, allowing light to filter through the offices into the community bullpen space. Used as an economical, maintenance-free, and durable finish material, OSB sheets make up the demising walls in the offices. The central boxed element that separates the entry area to the member-only bullpen and office space zone houses all utility functions including stacked toilet rooms on both levels, janitor closets, electrical, and IT rooms. By keeping all the building systems housed in one central core, significant cost efficiencies and a streamlined supply to the rest of the building were achieved. 

© James Florio
© James Florio

Project location

Address: Denver, Colorado, United States

Roth Sheppard Architects
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Industrial Architecture United States
