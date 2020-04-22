World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Japan
  5. Gradation in the Forest House / Kotoaki Asano Architect & Associates

Gradation in the Forest House / Kotoaki Asano Architect & Associates

Save this project
Gradation in the Forest House / Kotoaki Asano Architect & Associates

© Yukio Yoshimura © Yukio Yoshimura © Yukio Yoshimura © Yukio Yoshimura + 29

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Karuizawa, Japan
  • Lead Architect: Kotoaki Asano
  • Engineering: Toyohito Shibamura (Shibamura Structural Engineers)
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Yukio Yoshimura
© Yukio Yoshimura

“Gradation in the Forest” is a summer house in a forest. In this area, the formation of the beautiful scenery by the regulations is advanced. The forest is composed of Japanese larch trees with straight vertical silhouettes, and the houses stand calmly and sparsely in the forest. This house, “Gradation in the Forest”, is part of a collection of small spaces, as if the house might melt into the environment of the woods. There are no big towns within walking distance and residents have more time to spend in the house. So, various spaces were prepared in order to make the living environment rich.

Save this picture!
© Yukio Yoshimura
© Yukio Yoshimura

In “Gradation in the Forest”, a gradual change of the quality of spaces has been made, as shown in the picture of "Metamorphosis" by M.C. Escher. In this house, the spaces, having various characteristics, exist as the process of continuous changes with ambiguous boundaries. Many spaces have maintained respectively the unique characteristics of each space.

Save this picture!
© Yukio Yoshimura
© Yukio Yoshimura
Save this picture!
© Yukio Yoshimura
© Yukio Yoshimura

Moreover, many spaces are smoothly sewn together. So, the boundaries of spaces may be melted away. This principle is reflected in each aspect of the design, such as connection methods of spaces, structural methods, finishing materials, windows, walls, and roofs, etc.

Save this picture!
© Yukio Yoshimura
© Yukio Yoshimura
Save this picture!
© Yukio Yoshimura
© Yukio Yoshimura

Moreover, the outline of the building is decided by the arrangement and the placement of various cubes. I would like to give the unit space both the centrifugal character with repeatability and the centripetal character with independence. Different cubes have different structural methods. The reinforced concrete structure, steel frame structure, wooden structure, and so on. In addition, various finishing materials are used properly for each cube. My design has the intention to amplify the character of each area. Plywood, wood board, cement board, exposed concrete, Japanese paper, gypsum board, glass, metal plate, and so on.

Save this picture!
© Yukio Yoshimura
© Yukio Yoshimura

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
Kotoaki Asano Architect & Associates
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Japan
Cite: "Gradation in the Forest House / Kotoaki Asano Architect & Associates" 22 Apr 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/937991/gradation-in-the-forest-house-kotoaki-asano-architect-and-associates/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream