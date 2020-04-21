New Documentary Series Explores Innovative Homes Around The World

“Home” is a new documentary series created by Apple TV+ that takes viewers on a tour of some of the world’s most intriguing dwellings. The first season, spanning nine episodes, showcases how domestic architecture is being re-evaluated across different contexts and geographical areas, taking radical, innovative, and highly creative forms.

The projects explored in each episode are questioning the pre-defined architectural answers and spatial configurations, responding to a complex, highly personal set of needs, or exploring uncommon construction materials and building techniques, whether local or high-tech. From bamboo architecture in Bali to a Swiss-army-knife apartment in Hong Kong, to 3D-printed houses for a community in Mexico, the series explores an array of innovative takes on what a “home” can be, providing great inspiration for re-thinking residential space.

Here is the list of this season’s episodes, together with their synopses.

Episode 1: “Naturhus”, Sweden

Save this picture! “Naturhus”, Sweden. Image Courtesy of Apple TV

Creating a Mediterranean climate with nurturing space for his autistic son, a father constructs a greenhouse over his family’s log cabin.

Episode 2: “Listening House”, Chicago

Save this picture! “Listening House”, Chicago. Image Courtesy of Apple TV

A local artist revitalizes inner-city social spaces to create a new sense of home for his overlooked community.

Episode 3: “Sharma Springs”, Bali

Save this picture! “Sharma Springs”, Bali. Image Courtesy of Apple TV

Building entirely with sustainable bamboo, a designer produces an architectural work of art within the island’s lush forests.

Episode 4: “Domestic Transformer”, China

Save this picture! “Domestic Transformer”, Hong Kong. Image Courtesy of Apple TV

His apartment is only 344 square feet, but this ingenious architect makes it feel limitless by creating countless configurations.

Episode 5: “Soot House”, Maine

Save this picture! “Soot House”, Maine. Image Courtesy of Apple TV

Incorporating ancient wood-burning techniques from Japan, a sculptor crafts a simple, sustainable home for his growing family.

Episode 6: “Wall House”, India

Save this picture! “Wall House”, India. Image Courtesy of Apple TV

An architect combines contemporary design with handcrafted materials in her unconventional and experimental home.

Episode 7: “Edgeland House”, Austin

Save this picture! “Edgeland House”, Austin. Image Courtesy of Apple TV

A science-fiction author creates utopia from dystopia when he builds a modern, earth-bermed home on a former industrial wasteland.

Episode 8: “Xanabu”, Malibu

Save this picture! “Xanabu”, Malibu. Image Courtesy of Apple TV

He built his career around repurposing materials. Now, this sustainable architect is giving a second life to an eclectic home.

Episode 9: “The 3D Printed Home”, Mexico

Save this picture! “The 3D Printed Home”, Mexico. Image Courtesy of Apple TV

Two innovative companies team up to create the world’s first 3D-printed community for an impoverished Mexican town.

The complete first season of “Home” is now available on Apple TV+.