New Documentary Series Explores Innovative Homes Around The World

“Home” is a new documentary series created by Apple TV+ that takes viewers on a tour of some of the world’s most intriguing dwellings. The first season, spanning nine episodes, showcases how domestic architecture is being re-evaluated across different contexts and geographical areas, taking radical, innovative, and highly creative forms.
The projects explored in each episode are questioning the pre-defined architectural answers and spatial configurations, responding to a complex, highly personal set of needs, or exploring uncommon construction materials and building techniques, whether local or high-tech. From bamboo architecture in Bali to a Swiss-army-knife apartment in Hong Kong, to 3D-printed houses for a community in Mexico, the series explores an array of innovative takes on what a “home” can be, providing great inspiration for re-thinking residential space.
Here is the list of this season’s episodes, together with their synopses.
Episode 1: “Naturhus”, Sweden
Creating a Mediterranean climate with nurturing space for his autistic son, a father constructs a greenhouse over his family’s log cabin.
Episode 2: “Listening House”, Chicago
A local artist revitalizes inner-city social spaces to create a new sense of home for his overlooked community.
Episode 3: “Sharma Springs”, Bali
Building entirely with sustainable bamboo, a designer produces an architectural work of art within the island’s lush forests.
Episode 4: “Domestic Transformer”, China
His apartment is only 344 square feet, but this ingenious architect makes it feel limitless by creating countless configurations.
Episode 5: “Soot House”, Maine
Incorporating ancient wood-burning techniques from Japan, a sculptor crafts a simple, sustainable home for his growing family.
Episode 6: “Wall House”, India
An architect combines contemporary design with handcrafted materials in her unconventional and experimental home.
Episode 7: “Edgeland House”, Austin
A science-fiction author creates utopia from dystopia when he builds a modern, earth-bermed home on a former industrial wasteland.
Episode 8: “Xanabu”, Malibu
He built his career around repurposing materials. Now, this sustainable architect is giving a second life to an eclectic home.
Episode 9: “The 3D Printed Home”, Mexico
Two innovative companies team up to create the world’s first 3D-printed community for an impoverished Mexican town.
The complete first season of “Home” is now available on Apple TV+.