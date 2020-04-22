Ceiling and Ellipse House Renovation / MURAYAMA + KATO ARCHITECTURE

+ 23

Lead Architects: Toru MURAYAMA, Ayako KATO

Design Team: Toru MURAYAMA, Ayako KATO, Shimpei TERADA

Consultants: Mika Araki, onder de linde

Contractor: SS

Text description provided by the architects. The renovation project of a 20-year-old house, whose most unique character is a large window and pitched roof facing south. Our proposal is to insert another ceiling with a super elliptical void at 1.8m height in the upper floor, where living, dining space and kitchen are located.

This ceiling creates not only the space both above and below this, but also works as structural and environmental element, which make it possible to remove the existing bracing and to let the wind in from the upper part of the window.

This ceiling also exists as a maximal/autonomous object in the existing context. Therefore the strong form of this ceiling/void could react toward the surrounding situation, physically and metaphysically.