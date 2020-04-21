World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Laos
  5. The White House / Saola Architects

The White House / Saola Architects

Save this project
The White House / Saola Architects

© François Hervy © François Hervy © Akira Sato © Akira Sato + 47

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses, Houses Interiors
Vientiane, Laos
  • Architects: Saola Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  160
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Akira Sato, François Hervy
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Sika, AGC, AutoDesk, Haffale, Muangthong Aluminium Industry, SKC Concrete, TOA, Trimble Navigation, VSI (Xiengkhouan)
  • Lead Architects: S. Phayouphorn
  • Design Team : Saola Architects
  • Furniture: Birds Follow Spring
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Akira Sato
© Akira Sato

Text description provided by the architects. On a small plot of land, the white house boldly unfolds dynamic geometrical lines into its lush, green surroundings. Two volumes arranged in a V-shape and seemingly "floating" above the ground divide the land into numerous segments, creating unusual visual effects in a play with perception of scale, position, interior vs. exterior.

Save this picture!
© François Hervy
© François Hervy
Save this picture!
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© François Hervy
© François Hervy
Save this picture!
© Akira Sato
© Akira Sato

The configuration is inspired by vernacular architecture, where different elements of the house are situated on slightly different levels, and where the space underneath the house is used as a cool outdoor living area in connection with the garden.

Save this picture!
© Akira Sato
© Akira Sato

A longitudinal pool runs along one of the sides of the land, offering a calm element reflecting color and light onto the white volumes above, and an opening towards the tropical bathroom upstairs. Inside, exposed concrete contrasts with the white exterior, and is softened by warm wooden elements. The interior spaces upstairs are conceived so as to allow for a maximum impression of openness throughout the length of the volume.

Save this picture!
© François Hervy
© François Hervy

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
Saola Architects
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Interiors Architecture Residential Houses Interiors Laos
Cite: "The White House / Saola Architects" 21 Apr 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/937846/the-white-house-saola-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream