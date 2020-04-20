World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Pavilion
  4. Czech Republic
  5. Summer Pavilion in Prague / Papundekl Architects

Summer Pavilion in Prague / Papundekl Architects

Save this project
Summer Pavilion in Prague / Papundekl Architects

© Alex Shoots Buildings © Alex Shoots Buildings © Alex Shoots Buildings © Alex Shoots Buildings + 35

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Pavilion
Praha 7, Czech Republic
  • Design Team: Jan Bárta, Šimon Bierhanzl, Marek Fischer, Jan Svoboda
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Alex Shoots Buildings
© Alex Shoots Buildings

Text description provided by the architects. March 2020 (Prague, Czech Republic) - The new pavilion designed by PAPUNDEKL architects invites visitors to the Prague Exhibition Grounds, an area that has recently reopened its gates to the public. The modular pavilion features an adjustable facade made of translucent fiberglass panels that can be modified according to different uses or changes in weather and light conditions. The pavilion lies within the Prague Exhibition Grounds, an area opened in 1891 which features cultural, sports and exhibition venues, designed in various architectural styles, including Art Nouveau and Functionalism.

Save this picture!
© Alex Shoots Buildings
© Alex Shoots Buildings

Save this picture!
© Alex Shoots Buildings
© Alex Shoots Buildings

Recently, the Exhibition Grounds decided to open the area in order to make it more accessible to the public by creating a connection to a large neighboring park, Stromovka. The connection resulted in the creation of a new pedestrian axis that dominates the composition, which will lead crowds from the park to the Exhibition Grounds. The Summer Pavilion inhabits the connection point between these large public spaces and its location defines the pavilion as a beacon of change for the area but also informs its architecture. The facade is flexible and can be adjusted depending on the usage but also on the weather and light conditions. The distinctive amber colour of the panels contrasts with the gray shades of all the structures around, the walls and the pavilion equipment. The facade can open wide, acting as an invitation to visitors, or close completely and shine through the fibreglass panels, a warm light that can guide the visitors along the new pedestrian axis, even at night.

Save this picture!
© Alex Shoots Buildings
© Alex Shoots Buildings
Save this picture!
© Alex Shoots Buildings
© Alex Shoots Buildings

As for the function, the building mainly offers refreshments and houses a tap-room (for craft beers) facing Stromovka park and a bistro oriented towards the Exhibition Grounds. In the middle of the building, there are staff facilities and public toilets. The construction is based on concrete footings slightly above ground level, so as to minimise disruption of the terrain and root system of trees. The construction of the pavilion is modular, assembled from steel parts, into which a wooden building with generous glazing is insulated. A part of the proposal was also solving the surrounding area, the pavements and the new connection with the neighboring park. The design offers a minimal, subtle intervention, prolonging the large pedestrian alley in the Stromovka park.

Save this picture!
© Alex Shoots Buildings
© Alex Shoots Buildings

Project location

Address: Stromovka 1058, 170 00 Praha 7-Bubeneč, Czech Republic

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Papundekl Architects
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Museums & Exhibit Pavilion Czech Republic
Cite: "Summer Pavilion in Prague / Papundekl Architects" 20 Apr 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/937815/summer-pavilion-in-prague-papundekl-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream