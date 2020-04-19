World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. ArchDaily Interviews
  3. In Praise of Tokyo: in Conversation With Junya Ishigami

In Praise of Tokyo: in Conversation With Junya Ishigami

Save this article
In Praise of Tokyo: in Conversation With Junya Ishigami

In this short video by Louisiana Channel, Junya Ishigami talks about Tokyo and what he sees as the defining traits of the vibrant and diverse metropole. Discussing what he likes about the city, the renowned Japanese architect underlines Tokyo’s polycentrism and explains how being made up of different small town allows the city to preserve its very local characteristics.

The vagueness of its limits and outskirts create the illusion of an endless city, says the architect, stressing that, although much of Tokyo’s architectural history has disappeared during the Second World War and the earthquake of 1923, the historic urban fabric is still apparent. In the interview, Ishigami also touches on Tokyo’s unique retail structure, the city’s depth and the threat posed by large development projects.

Save this picture!
2008 Venice Biennale Installation. Image Courtesy of junya.ishigami+associates
2008 Venice Biennale Installation. Image Courtesy of junya.ishigami+associates

Junya Ishigami is one of the most prominent figures of Japan’s architectural scene, and his experimental approach to the design process, as well as the fusion of nature and architecture in his projects have gained the young architect international recognition. Ishigami’s practice aims to free architecture from conventions and narrow expectations, finding inspiration in the most surprising places. His most prominent body of work features the Art Biotop Water Garden, the 2019 Serpentine Pavilion, the Japanese Pavilion for the 2008 Venice Biennale, or the Kanagawa Institute of Technology Workshop. To learn more about the architect’s design approach, read Archdaily interview with Junya Ishigami.

Save this picture!
2019 Serpentine Pavilion. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
2019 Serpentine Pavilion. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu

Discover more of our previous coverage of Lousiana Channel’s content here.

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this author
Andreea Cutieru
Author

#Tags

News Interviews Films & Architecture
Cite: Andreea Cutieru. "In Praise of Tokyo: in Conversation With Junya Ishigami" 19 Apr 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/937800/in-praise-of-tokyo-in-conversation-with-junya-ishigami/> ISSN 0719-8884

More interviews from our YouTube Channel

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream