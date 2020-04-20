World
Bridge House / +VG Architects

Bridge House / +VG Architects

© David Whittaker © David Whittaker © David Whittaker © David Whittaker + 18

  • Curated by María Francisca González
Houses, Houses Interiors
Canada
  • Architects: +VG Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  6338 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2017
  • Photographs Photographs:  David Whittaker
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Rieder Group
  • Lead Architects: Peter Berton, Partner-in-Charge
  • Design Team: Steven Rennie, Designer; Ty Murray, Designer
  • Clients: Private
  • Engineering: Tacoma Engineers, Structural Engineering
  • Landscape: MDP Landscape Consultants
  • Consultants: Integral Lighting, Lighting Consultant; Peaks & Rafters, Interiors; Muskoka Classics Inc., Builder
© David Whittaker
Text description provided by the architects. Located in Muskoka, Ontario, the Bridge House overlooks the south end of Lake Joseph, one of three large lakes in the region. The house is located on a rock outcrop overlooking the lake and the boathouse and breaks the mould of faux-traditional architecture typical of the region.

© David Whittaker
Plan
Plan
© David Whittaker
The building is L-shaped in plan, with the main living space and master bedroom wing separated from the guest bedroom wing by an elevated screened porch. The plan of the main living wing was developed to create circulation along either side of the plan to maximize openness, views, and transparency.

© David Whittaker
Section
Section
© David Whittaker
The L-Shaped floor plan hugs the curved crest of the hill. The building emerges from the rock face defining an edge and creating a gateway, an arrival from the water that emphasizes the boundary between the hectic city environment and the serenity of the lakeside location. The screened porch forms a “Bridge” which spans the space between the two wings, creating a threshold between the driveway and the lake. The building appears to be a part of its site, merging with the rock overlooking the lake.

© David Whittaker
