World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Mixed Use Architecture
  4. Taiwan (ROC)
  5. A Whale Story Daycare / J.R Architects

A Whale Story Daycare / J.R Architects

Save this project
A Whale Story Daycare / J.R Architects

© Yu-Chen, Tsao © Yu-Chen, Tsao © Yu-Chen, Tsao © Yu-Chen, Tsao + 32

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Mixed Use Architecture, Educational Architecture
Taiwan (ROC)
  • Architects: J.R Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1268
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Yu-Chen, Tsao
  • Lead Architect: Cho-Jen, Huang
  • Design Team: Tzu-Yin, Yang ; Haw-Jiun, Yang
  • Client: Pingtung County Government
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Yu-Chen, Tsao
© Yu-Chen, Tsao

Text description provided by the architects. This is JR Architects’ first built public competition project. The site is located in the countryside of Southern Taiwan. The goal was to demolish the existing imminently dangerous school and replace it with a multi-functional campus that can both accommodate children education and senior day care.‘Whale’ is the design concept of the project since the site is adjacent to the Taiwan Strait. The massing symbolizes a giant whale swimming in and embrace the site to guard the children.

Save this picture!
© Yu-Chen, Tsao
© Yu-Chen, Tsao
Save this picture!
Site plan
Site plan
Save this picture!
© Yu-Chen, Tsao
© Yu-Chen, Tsao

The whale tail coming out of the water becomes the entrance of the school; its body is taken shape by concrete facets and along with design elements like landscape, stairs and slide, it becomes the back of the whale as well as one of the favorite features of children, which further manifests into volume and space. The courtyard type of classroom layout is inspired from pectoral -fins that serve as a windbreak for the northeast downhill wind, and it also frames the view towards the ocean for the classrooms and public plaza. Underneath the ocean-color ceiling, there are vertical concrete walls in the hallway to obstruct monsoon and harsh western sunlight. The punctures on the walls resemble the bubbles in the ocean and help set up a hide-and-seek playground for the children in the shade.

Save this picture!
© Yu-Chen, Tsao
© Yu-Chen, Tsao
Save this picture!
West elevation
West elevation
Save this picture!
© Yu-Chen, Tsao
© Yu-Chen, Tsao

The rooftop platform also serves as an emergency high ground during tsunamis. The large staircase indicates the direction and guides people’s eyesight and movements towards the top of the roof. When rising above the levee, one can start sensing the breeze from the downhill wind along with the rhythm created from the tidal waves and the immense scenery of land and sea that juxtapose into the vision and imagination of the seaside campus.

Save this picture!
© Yu-Chen, Tsao
© Yu-Chen, Tsao

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Pingtung, Taiwan (ROC)

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
J.R Architects
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Mixed Use Architecture Educational Architecture Taiwan (ROC)
Cite: "A Whale Story Daycare / J.R Architects" 21 Apr 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/937785/a-whale-story-jr-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream