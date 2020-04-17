World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Cyprus
  5. A House with Four Gardens / draftworks architects

A House with Four Gardens / draftworks architects

Save this project
A House with Four Gardens / draftworks architects

© Creative Photo Room, Maria Efthymiou © Creative Photo Room, Maria Efthymiou © Creative Photo Room, Maria Efthymiou © Creative Photo Room, Maria Efthymiou + 41

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Nicosia, Cyprus
  • Architects: draftworks architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  170.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Creative Photo Room, Maria Efthymiou
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Grohe, MARAZZI, DALIKO, DCW LIGHTS, HEMONIDES DESIGN CONSULTANTS, Ideal Standard, MUSKITA ALLUMINIUM
  • Lead Architects: Christiana Ioannou, Christos Papastergiou
  • Eps Civil Engineering: Nikos Kalathas
  • Eplan Electrical Engineering: Christos Topouzis, Savvas Christodoulou
  • Polypro Mechanical Engineering: Prokopis Polydorou
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Creative Photo Room, Maria Efthymiou
© Creative Photo Room, Maria Efthymiou

" In company with the aphid and the grasshopper, but also the spider mite, the tiger moth, the leaf, miner, the mole, and the hover-fly, the praying mantis that devours them all. We shall be sharing leaves, petals, sky, in this incredible garden, both they and I transitory." NICOSSIENSES, Niki Marangou.

Save this picture!
© Creative Photo Room, Maria Efthymiou
© Creative Photo Room, Maria Efthymiou
Save this picture!
Plans
Plans
Save this picture!
© Creative Photo Room, Maria Efthymiou
© Creative Photo Room, Maria Efthymiou

The idea of the enclosed or ‘secret’ garden as part of the domestic space can be found in traditional architecture in Cyprus, and especially in Nicosia, where the commissioned private house is located. The garden traditionally functioned as an incubator of natural matter and nurtured the ‘informal’ part of the domestic life.

Save this picture!
© Creative Photo Room, Maria Efthymiou
© Creative Photo Room, Maria Efthymiou
Save this picture!
© Creative Photo Room, Maria Efthymiou
© Creative Photo Room, Maria Efthymiou

Historical references from foreign travelers to Nicosia from the 14th Century, describe the garden as a space that is surrounded by a high wall and which contains a plethora of ornamental as well as productive plants. It is described as an important part of the domestic life offering pleasant smells and noises, while at the same time it forms the historical urban identity of the city.

Save this picture!
© Creative Photo Room, Maria Efthymiou
© Creative Photo Room, Maria Efthymiou
Save this picture!
© Creative Photo Room, Maria Efthymiou
© Creative Photo Room, Maria Efthymiou

For this project, the enclosed garden becomes part of the domestic life, and in close relevance to the daily domestic routine. A 16 by 16 by 5 metres box includes the necessary living spaces for the daily routine. At the same time, the box also includes fragments of nature, in the form of four small gardens, which are considered equally important as a divergence from the daily routine of the family. The 4 enclosed gardens also help as incubators for growing up species and testing them in local climate before relocating them in the exterior field that surrounds the house. 

Save this picture!
© Creative Photo Room, Maria Efthymiou
© Creative Photo Room, Maria Efthymiou
Save this picture!
© Creative Photo Room, Maria Efthymiou
© Creative Photo Room, Maria Efthymiou

For the construction, we have used simple materials produced by local industries, such as concrete masonry units (CMU) and white concrete units as breeze bricks. The wood and metalwork are made by local craftsmen.

Save this picture!
© Creative Photo Room, Maria Efthymiou
© Creative Photo Room, Maria Efthymiou

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
draftworks architects
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Cyprus
Cite: "A House with Four Gardens / draftworks architects" 17 Apr 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/937725/a-house-with-four-gardens-draftworks-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream