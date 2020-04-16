World
Minakuchi House / Hearth Architects

Minakuchi House / Hearth Architects

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses, Houses Interiors
Shiga, Japan
  • Lead Architects: Yoshitaka Kuga
  • Design Team: Hearth Architects
© Yuta Yamada
© Yuta Yamada

Text description provided by the architects. The land is 7 meters wide in north and south 36 meters deep in east and west.   It's a strip of land.   However, the clients hope simple layout and they're particular about the link of inside and outside in south where we can get light. So I pulled the house to north and I made simple long and narrow layout.  

© Yuta Yamada
© Yuta Yamada
Arrangement plan
© Yuta Yamada
© Yuta Yamada

Besides, I made an inner court in south. I imitate fna-ishi  and useless small trees by simple against a backdrop of RC wall by circular wooden. It's like a picture when we see inside of the house. The clients can enjoy the change of time and seasons inside of house.   Because the house is like a picture which adopt nature well.

© Yuta Yamada
© Yuta Yamada

Cite: "Minakuchi House / Hearth Architects" 16 Apr 2020. ArchDaily.

