Boolean Birdhouse / Phoebe Says Wow Architects

Boolean Birdhouse / Phoebe Says Wow Architects

© OS Studio © OS Studio © Hey!Cheese © Hey!Cheese + 23

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Pavilion
Taiwan (ROC)
  • Lead Architects: Shihhwa Hung, Phoebe Wen
  • Construction: Wood Art Studio
  • Engineering: A.S Studio
  • Client: Parks and Street Lights Office, Taipei City Government
© Hey!Cheese
Text description provided by the architects. As a Flower Festival pavilion located in the remote mountains, it's our belief that we can enhance visitors' experiences by drawing local birds closer to people. Hence, the design was rooted from this birdhouse concept, which also led to that family and home is where one found love and awesomeness yet along with complications.

© Hey!Cheese
plan
plan
© Hey!Cheese
Our design rooted from this narrative and re-interpreted it by stacking five individual houses while removing the overlapped area to create a booleaned interior which conveys unique spatial experiences from its complex geometries and wooden structures. One might even notices there are seven peculiar boxes with opening on the facades. Yes, a house for both people and birds under one roof!

© OS Studio
We hope visitors enjoy this little surprise. As for the facade design, wood shingles made of Taiwania, a cypress tree, were arranged with various patterns as well as bark finishes to give a natural presence as a wood cabin also as birdhouses which blends into its surroundings.

© OS Studio
section
section
© Hey!Cheese
The interior is mainly for sheltering and exhibition, in which one may find a cosy position to enjoy a moment of meditation. The circulation is curated to have visitors entering from two different entrances on the opposite side shaping different vantage points to appreciate the spatial characters.

© Hey!Cheese
analysis drawing
analysis drawing
© Hey!Cheese
Since the interior space is semi-disconnected, visitors are expected to engage both inside and outside of the building to complete the experience which makes more sense for a project in such specific location. Projection mapping is an integrated art form presenting fantastic visual drama promoting nature conservation awareness which mutually enhancing the design propaganda.

© Shihhwa Hung
Project location

Address: Yangmingshan National Park, Taiwan (ROC)

About this office
Phoebe Says Wow Architects
Office

Products

Wood Glass Steel

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Museums & Exhibit Pavilion Taiwan (ROC)
Cite: "Boolean Birdhouse / Phoebe Says Wow Architects" 14 Apr 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/937403/boolean-birdhouse-phoebe-says-wow-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

