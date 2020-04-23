World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Mexico
  5. Cate House / S-AR

Cate House / S-AR

Save this project
Cate House / S-AR

© Ana Cecilia Garza Villarreal © Ana Cecilia Garza Villarreal © Ana Cecilia Garza Villarreal © Ana Cecilia Garza Villarreal + 31

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses
San Pedro Garza García, Mexico
  • Architects: S-AR
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  300
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Ana Cecilia Garza Villarreal
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Cemex, Cuprum, Ladrillera Mecanizada, Yesera Monterrey
  • Lead Architect: César Guerrero, Ana Cecilia Garza
  • Collaborators: Marisol González, Diego Galarza
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Ana Cecilia Garza Villarreal
© Ana Cecilia Garza Villarreal

Text description provided by the architects. The conditions of the terrain being a corner and its orientation were the guidelines to define the spacial and constructive strategy of the house. The local regulations establishes a remission of the corner to leave it construction free almost the same size as the one in the back side of the plot. As well they require a service hall. This reduced significantly the constructive area, forcing to concentrate the house in the center of the plot.

Save this picture!
© Ana Cecilia Garza Villarreal
© Ana Cecilia Garza Villarreal
Save this picture!
Plans
Plans
Save this picture!
© Ana Cecilia Garza Villarreal
© Ana Cecilia Garza Villarreal

This way, there are 2 independent concrete pieces used as basements supporting the house. These basements hold service spaces such as closets, bathrooms, storage room, laundry and the entrance. By doing this the basement floor is almost free, permitting the parking space (required by the regulations) but most important is a potential free space for different programs like reunions, workshops, parties, cinema, etc. 

Save this picture!
© Ana Cecilia Garza Villarreal
© Ana Cecilia Garza Villarreal

Once inside the house, the stairs lead you to the first floor that is the social area. It is really open and two service volumes are hidden in wooden boxes at the side. Windows in the lateral walls of the traversal section of this floor brings natural ventilation and lighting. A latticed wall made of brick protects the house from the south sun light during the morning and the sunset, providing rhythm, texture and scale to the superior part of the house. From the outside this part is conceived as a big black brick block standing over the inferior concrete supports.

Save this picture!
© Ana Cecilia Garza Villarreal
© Ana Cecilia Garza Villarreal

In this social area floor the stairs are hidden in a white volume that looks like coming down from the slab and appears like a sculptural element in the space. 

Save this picture!
© Ana Cecilia Garza Villarreal
© Ana Cecilia Garza Villarreal
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Ana Cecilia Garza Villarreal
© Ana Cecilia Garza Villarreal
Save this picture!
© Ana Cecilia Garza Villarreal
© Ana Cecilia Garza Villarreal

Next level is designated for the three rooms the house holds. Oppose to the stairs on the floor below, the stairs leading to the roof terrace is an open structure, visually making  the hall and the circulation nucleus more spacious. 

Save this picture!
© Ana Cecilia Garza Villarreal
© Ana Cecilia Garza Villarreal
Save this picture!
Model
Model
Save this picture!
© Ana Cecilia Garza Villarreal
© Ana Cecilia Garza Villarreal

The roof terrace is a lookout to the nearest mountains, a space for contemplation and gathering.

Save this picture!
© Ana Cecilia Garza Villarreal
© Ana Cecilia Garza Villarreal

The materiality of the house is defined by local materials of great tradition of use in Monterrey, such as concrete, brick, steel and glass, under the premise of representing through these the industrial heart of the city. 

Save this picture!
© Ana Cecilia Garza Villarreal
© Ana Cecilia Garza Villarreal

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
S-AR
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Mexico
Cite: "Cate House / S-AR" [Casa Caté / S-AR] 23 Apr 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/937350/cate-house-s-ar/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream