Mac House / La Errería

Mac House / La Errería

© David Frutos

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses
Novelda, Spain
  • Lead Architects: Carlos Sánchez García, Luis Navarro Jover
  • Clients: Carlos&Amalia
  • Engineering: Ramqui engineering & illumination
© David Frutos
© David Frutos

"The current political and economic situation leads us to rethink our capacity to influence society, in an environment badly hurt by the excesses of the recent past. And the first thing we must do is to assume the need, already stated by Schumacher, to create an intermediate technology, accessible to all the people, where the humanistic logic of production prevails over the mass of individual people, as opposed to the capitalist logic of mass production. If it is the people who produce and consume, they themselves must have control the progress, the production and the consumption." Emilio Tuñón. CIRCO 2015.208

© David Frutos
© David Frutos
© David Frutos
© David Frutos

Faced with positions that value the size, the internationalization or the immediacy, we are convinced that new strategies are needed for linking the architecture to the place from new perspectives that have to do with sustainability, proximity and deep thinking. The small scale, by opposition or necessity, is today the work of a new generation of architects with which we can guarantee a greater conceptual intensity, a greater constructive integrity, and, if allowed, a greater formal coherence what, without doubt, it helps to establish a better fit with the environment in which we live

© David Frutos
© David Frutos
Plans
© David Frutos
© David Frutos
© David Frutos
© David Frutos

And, because in reclaiming the small scale, we not only want to leave behind the excesses and opulence of a time that was never ours. And, why not, history is written with small great works of masters that proved to be even more revealing than many large constructions.

© David Frutos
© David Frutos
Cross section
© David Frutos
© David Frutos

