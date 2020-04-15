World
Vilafranca del Penedès Seccondary Institute / Jordi Farrado

Vilafranca del Penedès Seccondary Institute / Jordi Farrado

© Adrià Goula

  • Curated by Clara Ott
High School
Vilafranca del Penedès, Spain
  • Architects: Jordi Farrando
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  4593.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Adrià Goula
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Acadinsa, Acieroid, Anfra, Cortinsa, Edial, Gravity Works, Jardinería Bosch, Pretecnia, Staff
  • Design Team: Jordi Farrando, Cristiano Franconi, Rodrigo González, Gonzálo Fernández, Agustí Jiménez
  • Clients: Departamento de Educación de la Generalidad de Cataluña a través de Infraestructures.cat.
  • Consultants: Gerardo Rodríguez, Miguel Rodríguez, (STATIC INGENIERÍA S.L.P.U.); Joan González Gou; Modest Mor i París; Fran Godoy (AudingIntraesa S.A.)
  • Collaborators: Núria Campdepadròs, Irene Toledo
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

The other building houses spaces for occasional use by a broader public: cafeteria, changing rooms and a hall-cum-gymnasium. The strip between both interrelates all outdoor spaces.

© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

Text description provided by the architects. The school is situated in a new residential area, at the end of the Rambla de la Generalitat and within proximity to the railway line. The complex provides an educational facility aligned with the street and a series of spaces that can be used by a broader public marking the end of the Rambla.

© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

The entrance is situated in front of this axis, with its sports courts to the right, close to the neighbouring school, and the spaces for public use to the left. A double porch leads either to the outdoor space interrelating all the buildings or directly to the school building which is laid out in a comb shape, with the classrooms occupying the “teeth”, joined by service spaces arranged on the street side and classrooms overlooking the playground area.

© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

Project location

Address: Avinguda d'Europa, 63, 08720 Vilafranca del Penedès, Barcelona, Spain

Jordi Farrando
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Schools High School Spain
Cite: "Vilafranca del Penedès Seccondary Institute / Jordi Farrado" [Instituto de Enseñanza Secundaria Vilafranca del Penedès / Jordi Farrado] 15 Apr 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/937301/vilafranca-del-penedes-seccondary-institute-jordi-farrado/> ISSN 0719-8884

