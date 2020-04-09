World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Latest Images Reveal Near Completed MVRDV's Art Depot for Museum Boijmans Van Beuningen

Latest Images Reveal Near Completed MVRDV's Art Depot for Museum Boijmans Van Beuningen

Save this article
Latest Images Reveal Near Completed MVRDV's Art Depot for Museum Boijmans Van Beuningen

The public art depot for the Museum Boijmans van Beuningen, designed by MVRDV is nearing completion in Rotterdam. Scheduled for opening in September 2021, recent images showcase the installation of the first of 75 trees on the roof garden.

© Fred Ernst © Fred Ernst © Arjen Ketting © Winy Maas + 9

The first publicly accessible art depot in the world is located in Rotterdam's Museumpark, a public garden between the Museum Boijmans van Beuningen and the OMA’s Kunsthal art museum. Designed by MVRDV, the depot takes on a bowl-shaped structure. With all its curved mirror cladding already installed, reflecting both the park and the city, and its 75 large birches taking their position and creating the green rooftop forest, the project is nearing completion sooner than expected.

Save this picture!
© Arjen Ketting
© Arjen Ketting

Designed in collaboration with MTD landschapsarchitecten from Den Bosch, the forest will integrate the Betula pubescens tree, “a soft birch that grows to a maximum height of ten meters and is highly resistant to the weather conditions on the roof”.

Save this picture!
© Fred Ernst
© Fred Ernst

When Yves Brunier designed the Museumpark with OMA, I helped with the selection of the old trees […] Now that the birches are being placed on the roof of the Depot, the circle is complete; we are taking the park we removed to the top of the Depot and enlarging it. Soon, people will be able to take the express lift up, free of charge, and enjoy a spectacular view of the city at a height of 34 metres. -- Winy Maas, MVRDV founding partner.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of MVRDV
Courtesy of MVRDV

Back in 2014, MVRDV won the competition to design the Depot Boijmans Van Beuningen, the first art depot open to the public, where people can watch the restoration process. Although the project can hold up to 151 000-pieces of arts, with exhibition halls and a restaurant, the depot, a circular 39.5-meter structure, has a footprint as small as the program allowed, in order to leave as much of the park intact as possible.

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this author
Christele Harrouk
Author

#Tags

News Architecture News
Cite: Christele Harrouk. "Latest Images Reveal Near Completed MVRDV's Art Depot for Museum Boijmans Van Beuningen" 09 Apr 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/937242/latest-images-reveal-near-completed-mvrdvs-art-depot-for-museum-boijmans-van-beuningen/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream