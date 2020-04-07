World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Singapore
  5. Venus House / Ming Architects

Venus House / Ming Architects

Save this project
Venus House / Ming Architects

© Studio Periphery © Studio Periphery © Studio Periphery © Studio Periphery + 25

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses, Houses Interiors
Singapore
  • Architect In Charge: Tan Cher Ming, Erica Chan
  • Design Team: Tan Cher Ming, Erica Chan
  • Engineering: GNG Consultants
  • Consultants: CST Consultants
  • Main Contractor: 21 Engineering Construction
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Ming Architects
Courtesy of Ming Architects

Text description provided by the architects. The brief for this intermediate terrace house in Singapore requires discreet separation of spaces for the clients, a large inter-generational family. Due to the family size, more floor area was required than the usual building envelope could support. As the site is small, the challenge was to create sufficient space and yet achieve privacy between the separate spaces and zones for the individual family members. In a highly dense built-up country like Singapore, creation of space within tight limits is a necessity for successful architecture. 

Save this picture!
© Studio Periphery
© Studio Periphery
Save this picture!
Plans
Plans
Save this picture!
© Studio Periphery
© Studio Periphery
Save this picture!
© Studio Periphery
© Studio Periphery

The key to achieving this was creating a sunken ground floor to allow the insertion of another extra storey. Another challenge was the constraint of insufficient light, as the house is an intermediate terrace with shared party walls on both sides. To counter the usual dark internal spaces of such houses, a large internal airwell was carved out in the middle of the house, covered with a glass skylight above. All living and bedroom spaces thus have good natural lighting in the day. Hot air is allowed to escape via ventilation slots at the skylight, providing a chimney stack effect and drawing in cooler air from the window openings on the ground floor. This requirement for natural light extended even to the design of the perforated staircase treads, and careful placement of the various skylights which created delightful shadow patterns on the walls according to the time of day.

Save this picture!
© Studio Periphery
© Studio Periphery

On the second storey, a small swimming pool sits in front of the dry kitchen and entertainment room, with a steel feature staircase leading up to the third storey. A spacious loft is provided for the master bedroom, with a 6m double height ceiling space finished in a modern industrial style. To allow views and light down to pool below, a hole is cast in the floor slab and netting suspended over the pool, providing a playful sensory experience for the young children in the family. Such visual connections strengthen the relationships between various spaces in the house and allow the occupants to experience the house in different ways.

Save this picture!
© Studio Periphery
© Studio Periphery
Save this picture!
© Studio Periphery
© Studio Periphery

A self-contained duplex unit at the rear is provided with its own spiral staircase for access between the two levels, with living spaces below and private on top. On the facade, materials such as cut to size granite bricks and black spray-painted steel mesh doors provide a charming interplay and warmth to the exterior.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Ming Architects
Courtesy of Ming Architects

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
Ming Architects
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Interiors Architecture Residential Houses Interiors Singapore
Cite: "Venus House / Ming Architects" 07 Apr 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/937050/venus-house-ming-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream