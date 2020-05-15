Shiro House / Kengo Kuma and Associates

-
Architects: Kengo Kuma and Associates
- Area: 997 m²
- Year: 2018
- Photographs: Kawasumi ・ Kobayashi Kenji Photograph Office
-
Architect In Charge: Kengo Kuma and Associates
-
Design Team: Masafumi Yukimoto, Sou Nakamura, Tomomi Sekiguchi, Fumio Sugawara, Yoshiki Ayasu, Moe Kano
A villa on a hill with a warm white theme.
Using the white and warm texture of wood as the main character, we created a gentle yet light space in the green.
The hot spring bath is built so that it can be buried in the garden as a separate area.
Using the louver and the slanted surface, the surrounding nature and the building were directly joined.
Created a "wooden white villa" in contrast to the "Concrete white villa" Savoie House.