Shiro House / Kengo Kuma and Associates

Shiro House / Kengo Kuma and Associates

© Kawasumi ・ Kobayashi Kenji Photograph Office

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Japan
  • Architect In Charge: Kengo Kuma and Associates
  • Design Team: Masafumi Yukimoto, Sou Nakamura, Tomomi Sekiguchi, Fumio Sugawara, Yoshiki Ayasu, Moe Kano
© Kawasumi ・ Kobayashi Kenji Photograph Office
© Kawasumi ・ Kobayashi Kenji Photograph Office

A villa on a hill with a warm white theme. 
Using the white and warm texture of wood as the main character, we created a gentle yet light space in the green.
The hot spring bath is built so that it can be buried in the garden as a separate area.

© Kawasumi ・ Kobayashi Kenji Photograph Office
© Kawasumi ・ Kobayashi Kenji Photograph Office
© Kawasumi ・ Kobayashi Kenji Photograph Office
© Kawasumi ・ Kobayashi Kenji Photograph Office
© Kawasumi ・ Kobayashi Kenji Photograph Office
© Kawasumi ・ Kobayashi Kenji Photograph Office

Using the louver and the slanted surface, the surrounding nature and the building were directly joined.
Created a "wooden white villa" in contrast to the "Concrete white villa" Savoie House.

© Kawasumi ・ Kobayashi Kenji Photograph Office
© Kawasumi ・ Kobayashi Kenji Photograph Office

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Japan
