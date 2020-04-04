World
Frankfurter Tor Student Apartments / GBP Architeken

Frankfurter Tor Student Apartments / GBP Architeken

Apartments, Dorms
Berlín, Germany
© Anastasia Hermann
© Anastasia Hermann

Text description provided by the architects. The property at Frankfurter Tor is located in an exposed location in the Friedrichshain district in the middle of a residential and business district with typical Berlin apartment buildings. It also borders on the listed building ensemble designed by architect Hermann Henselmann along the Karl-Marx-Allee / Frankfurter Allee street.

© Anastasia Hermann
© Anastasia Hermann
Ground floor plan 01
Ground floor plan 01
© Anastasia Hermann
© Anastasia Hermann

The apartment ensemble of student apartments and micro apartments comprises a total of 567 apartment units with 485 student apartments and 82 micro apartments, which are grouped around an attractively designed courtyard.

© Anastasia Hermann
© Anastasia Hermann

The part of the building facing the Frankfurter Tor received a roof structure as an additional staggered floor. The spacious lobby serves as a central attraction and invites you to linger through various niches. The entrance area includes other publicly accessible areas such as seminar and event areas, laundromat and retail areas, fitness studio and deli / restaurant. In addition, the use of the terraces is kept open for small seating areas and catering facilities.

© Anastasia Hermann
© Anastasia Hermann
© Anastasia Hermann
© Anastasia Hermann

The inner courtyard is designed as a multifunctional green oasis. There are extensive green areas for relaxation, community spaces, seating islands and sufficient bicycle parking spaces.

© Anastasia Hermann
© Anastasia Hermann

Project location

Address: Friedrichshain, Berlin, Germany

GBP Architeken
Concrete

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Apartments Educational Architecture Other facilities Dorms Germany
Cite: "Frankfurter Tor Student Apartments / GBP Architeken" 04 Apr 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/936844/frankfurter-tor-student-apartments-gbp-architeken/> ISSN 0719-8884

