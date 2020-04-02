World
Ogimachi House / Tomoaki Uno Architects

Ogimachi House / Tomoaki Uno Architects
© Ben Hosking
  Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Nagoya, Japan
  Architect In Charge: Tomoaki Uno
  Design Team: Tomoaki Uno Architects
© Ben Hosking
Text description provided by the architects. This house was built by a son for a sick mother. An important concept of this house is the way private and society interact. Eventually, I proposed a house with no windows on the wall except for the entrance and the rear entrance. Instead, he suggested installing 32 fixes and five large windows that could be opened and closed on the ceiling.

© Ben Hosking
Plans
Plans
Section 02
Section 02
© Ben Hosking
© Ben Hosking
The structure is the traditional ITAKURA structure. For the outer wall, a 30 mm thick cedar board was doubled, and insulation was put between them. All made of cedar and cypress. His mother felt stressed when she started living, but now she seems very comfortable and I am relieved.

© Ben Hosking
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Japan
Cite: "Ogimachi House / Tomoaki Uno Architects" 02 Apr 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/936835/ogimachi-house-tomoaki-uno-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

