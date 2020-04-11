World
As House / G&A Evripiotis

As House / G&A Evripiotis

© Yiorgis Yerolymbos

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Paros, Greece
  • Architects: G&A Evripiotis
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  260.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2018
  • Photographs Photographs:  Yiorgis Yerolymbos, Angeliki Evripioti
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Focus, GRAPHISOFT, HK Living, JAN KURTZ, Neve, Adobe, Constance Guisset, Miton Cuisine, Novamix, SMK GROUP, Set.gr, Skandalis AE, TSOURLAKIS, Twinmotion, Vertigo Large Cooper, Wardrobes, natural greek fabrics
  • Design Team: Chrysanthi Almpani, George Kourakos
  • Engineering: Yannis Skiadas (MEP)
  • Landscape: Elena Veneti
© Yiorgis Yerolymbos
Text description provided by the architects. As House is situated on a slope on Paros Island. The scheme suggests an agglomeration of ‘’primitive’’ volumes and a reinterpretation of the Cycladic Vernacular Architecture. The dry-stone wall is re- introduced defining a new topography of generous outdoor terraces protected from the high North winds.

© Yiorgis Yerolymbos
Masterplan
© Yiorgis Yerolymbos
The main axis of the proposal runs along the contour lines of the plot, creating an articulated, elongated plan. Private and public areas intersect each other in vertical relationship, framing in the meanwhile a welcoming observatory towards the mesmerizing view to the Aegean Sea. Protected courtyards, covered verandas and wide-open terraces, complete the whole synthesis, propose a hospitable domestic totality and a different paradigm of Cycladic Architectural Language.

© Yiorgis Yerolymbos
Sections
© Yiorgis Yerolymbos
As an absorption of the above-mentioned architectural gestures, the project’s materiality underlines the spatial conjunction, whilst succeeds integration with the surrounding context.

© Yiorgis Yerolymbos
Project gallery

About this office
G&A Evripiotis
Office

