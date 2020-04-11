Museum Park of The the Polytechnic Museum / Wowhaus

+ 29

Park • Moscow, Russia Architects: Wowhaus

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 14000.0 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019

Photographs Photographs: Daniil Annenkov

Design Team: Mikhail Kozlov (senior project architect), Maria Khokhlova, Anastasia Rychkova, Anton Sevastyanov, Igor Yakovlev, Marina Yarmarkina, Denis Manshilin, Alyona Zaitseva, Margarita Leonova

Clients: OAO MNIITEP, Polytechnic Museum Development Fund

Landscape: Nature form studio

Lightning: Ultimatum Group

Text description provided by the architects. In the contemporary city, the museum long since ceased to be simply a place for storing exhibits, school trips and the “cultural leisure” of adults on their days off. It should be a full-fledged participant in urban life, able to compete on equal terms with parks, cinemas and restaurants. Museum Park is a pedestrian zone and public space that helps draw city dwellers into the Polytechnic Museum.

Following the concept by Jun’ya Ishigami the territory around the Polytechnic Museum was to be transformed into a Museum Park – a thoroughly designed public space, whose structure takes into account the needs of the Museum and its visitors, as well as intensive transport and pedestrian flows, and the requirements of the city authorities concerning streets and town squares.

A park-amphitheatre in front of the Museum - an open-air foyer that will become an extension of the spaces inside the building and will act as a prologue, while the inner space is under construction. It will be able to host events while uniting the new pedestrian zone in the building’s lower ground level with the outdoor area alongside Lubyanka Square, attracting pedestrians and providing them with a convenient and pleasant route into the Museum complex.