  3. "Time is Our Most Valuable Asset": In Conversation With Anupama Kundoo

“Time is a resource we are not spending properly. People are eager to save other resources, but they don’t mind spending their time carelessly,” says Anupama Kundoo in this Louisiana Channel Interview, where she talks about time as a general concept, sharing some of her philosophy of life on the matter. Turning to architecture, Kundoo reflects on the sense of urgency governing the current design process, obstructing any long term thinking about the collective body of work left as a legacy to future generations; therefore she urges architects to take time to rethink their work and refine their designs.

Anupama Kundoo is a renowned Indian architect whose practice focuses on using low-impact building technologies and creating an adequate response to the social and economic context. Balancing theory and practice, her work spans multiple areas and scales, from residential and public buildings to installations and urban planning. Kundoo’s most prominent projects include Wall House, Volontariat Home for Homeless Children, Unbound, The Library Of Lost Books. In 2012, the architect contributed to the Venice Biennale and its “Common Ground” theme with a 1:1 scale replica of the Wall House.

Given the current world state of affairs, the topic of the interview is most appropriate, as it provides food for thought, prompting to a re-evaluation of attitudes towards time and efficiency within the profession and in each individual’s personal life.

