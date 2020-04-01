GWP Creates Fengsheng 101 Tower, a New Landmark in Guangzhou's Skyline

GWP Architects imagined a mixed-use development tower, reaching a height of 200 meters with a total construction area of approximately 81,000 square meters. Located in Guangzhou, the project entitled Fengsheng 101, includes hotels, offices, apartments, and commercial stores.

Overlooking Nanxiang Mountain to the north and Guangzhou Pearl River New City to the south, the landmark structure was inspired by the image of sailing. With a central core, the tower is divided into two supporting building blocks. Adding an organic element to the city skyline, “the structure design of the building has been fully integrated with its elegant form”. With a shape demonstrating stability and wind resistance, the curved facade and roof also save the whole building a great deal of structure cost compared to the traditional tower structure.

Architecture should be full of imagination, vitality, and creativity! The Fengsheng 101 introduces the concept of riding with the wind and sailing. Integrating form, space experience, ventilation and lighting to create unique architectural aesthetic. I hope to bring local people the joy of space perception and spiritual inspiration, as well as a sense of belonging to the place they live and work. -- Zhang Guowei, Chief Architect of FengSheng 101, GWP Partner.

The glass façade wraps the building and forms a canopy space on the ground level, integrating the podium. In fact, the outer facade is extended down to the place where the sky garden platform connects with the podium, forming a curved sky curtain shape. This transition generates an open and multifunctional space below, an ideal place for public events. Moreover, merging with its surroundings, the tower’s east side façade and the facade curve of the adjacent Fengle Energy Building “form a harmonious architectural language, which enriches the viewing experience of people walking and relaxing in the park”.

In order to extend the surrounding green space experience to the building's façade, all the way to the roof, GWP created a series of landscape platforms on the north and south sides, utilizing the two shifted building blocks. Generating a vertical ecological space, the green spaces enhance the program on each level.