Reparametrize Studio Envisions the Future of Post-War Smart City

Reparametrize Studio has followed up their ongoing research “Re-Coding Post-War Syria”, with a project that focuses on analyzing the damaged fabric of post-war cities through 3D scanning technologies. Taking a Street in Zamalka Town in Damascus, Syria as a case study, the investigation can distinguish the areas in need of reconstruction from the areas in useful conditions.

+ 14

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

“Working to pioneer a new methodology to regenerate the future of post-war smart city”, Reparametrize Studio gathers data that help policymakers to generate cost-effective and sustainable plans that don’t rely on complete demolition.

Entitled “Zamalka into The Future”, the project investigates the town of Zamalka, part of the urban extension of the capital, in the Damascus countryside, almost completely destroyed during the war. Focusing on innovation, environmental qualities, and integration, the proposal includes the “renovation of six existing buildings and intervention of two destroyed buildings as well as the development of public spaces and infrastructure”. Recommending a co-living development, the scheme also includes public green areas, a vegetable garden, a green roof, and relaxation spaces.

Related Article Reparametrize Studio and Digital Architects Re-Code Post War Syria

The imagined ECO system for the new post-war city consists of frame box units, a “temporary, adaptive building structures that have the tendency to grow with time”. Including an electric turbine generator, each unit is self-sufficient. Connected with the neighborhood, the rooftops are linked with a series of intertwined plaza spaces, spreading resources and amenities. Throughout the development, different levels of privacy are generated, and green spaces are a prominent feature. Imagined as an affordable living space for the people of Zamalka, the project can create a new identity for the town.