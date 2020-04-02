The Blend Inn Hotel / Tato Architects

+ 23

Design Team: Yo Shimada, Nobuhiko Sato

Structure: Eisuke Mitsuda Structural Design

Structure Team: Eisuke Mitsuda,Keisuke Unno

Planting: COCA-Z/Tatsuya Kokaji

Fabric: Fabricscape

Ligthing: New Light Pottery, Hiroyuki Nagatomi

Construction: Technotrust

Text description provided by the architects. When starting the design process of a new building, we always think about creating something that will lead to a rediscovery of the town or areas unique charms. Not far from the city, this hotel is located in a neighborhood with a diverse and pleasant atmosphere. An area favored by many artists and others, whom are attracted by the somewhat rustic and free ambience.

The initial idea of building a hotel was created by the client, who fell in love with the area, and an artist friend of his. However, after purchasing the land, it proved difficult to raise the needed finances for the project, resulting in a standstill. Then a local real-estate firm, looking for new building sites, was inspired by the client’s vision.

In hopes of the project leading to a rediscovery of the neighborhoods charms and adding more life to the area, the real-estate firm suggested that it could complete the project, after which it could be rented by the client and used as a hotel.

To reflect this collaboration structure between the client and real-estate firm; we began by creating a versatile frame that works as the building. The interior is completed with furniture made of aluminum furring studs and jack-up tripods, and used parts from clip lamps, made for construction sites, is used for a variety of holders.

The hotel is designed with a bricolage of things that happened to be available. We thought that this would make these contrivances, cobbled together out of various things made by local elderly people, artists and the accumulation of living intelligence in the neighborhood, seem even more brilliant.

Inspired by the illegally constructed structures that are a common sight on rooftops throughout the area, we decided to build a plastic covered structure to hang out laundry, and to set up some poles that can be fitted with roof shades in the summer.

We limited the floor height on the first floor to create the feeling of the space stretching up and integrating with the corridor on the second floor via the foyer. We also installed a shared kitchen with a large table for people to gather and meet in the large space.

The artist, who at the time was using part of the hotel as his base, anticipated that the design (created by our friends at dot architects) of a self-build outbuilding would lead to a better connection between hotel and town, creating closer ties to the neighborhood.

Since the real-estate firm owned the private road in front of the hotel and outbuilding, we were able to make it part of the project. By using normal and water-permeable bricks that had been unearthed in the process of excavating the site, to straddle and pave the site and road, we attempted to blur the boundary lines and create an open atmosphere toward the town.