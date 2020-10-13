House Dezoito / Casa100 Arquitetura

+ 37

Renovation, House Interiors • Campo Belo, Brazil Architects: Casa100 Arquitetura

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 2153 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2018

Photographs Photographs: Maira Acayaba

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project American Hydrotech Abvent , Chapolim Reformas , Cia do Metal , Deca , Eliane Revestimentos , Graphisoft SE , Ladrilar , Neorex , Palimanan , SQA Esquadrias , Stone House Revestimentos , Suvinil Manufacturers:

Text description provided by the architects. We were called to order the renovation of this house for a couple and their three children. Their professional life, focused on the financial market, demands a lot of energy, in a stressful and bureaucratic environment. They wanted a drastic change in lifestyle, so they asked us for a house that was fully integrated, with soft colors, light materials, and totally connected to green.

To create this total integration, we chose to demolish almost all the walls of the ground floor. The kitchen was opened and now participates in the social environment, with the option of being closed with wooden panels for everyday use. The TV room received a glass closure next to the hollow concrete element, which helps to filter the incidence of sunlight and make the room cooler. The terrace has been redesigned and the proposal is that it can be an extension of the living room.

For this, we created a large glass door that runs on a single rail, allowing the gap to be completely open so that the internal / external environments get mixed, where the garden can invade the interior of the house. The terrace cover was made with a glass pergola and wooden slats that work as a brise and regulate the intensity of the sun and heat. The garden continues in the open area, on the green wall, which stands aside the pool.

To meet the client's requests for a home with light environments and colors, we chose white as the main color, from the bricks on the living room wall to the wardrobe doors in the bedrooms. The four suites received wooden floors for better thermal comfort. In the children's bathrooms, white is also predominant, and the hydraulic tile floors create a point of color, in the couple's bath the coating was made in raised Itaúnas granite, both on the countertop, as on the floor and walls.