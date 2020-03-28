World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Installations & Structures
  4. The Netherlands
  5. Building D(emountable) / architectenbureau cepezed

Building D(emountable) / architectenbureau cepezed

Save this project
Building D(emountable) / architectenbureau cepezed

© Lucas van der Wee © Lucas van der Wee © Lucas van der Wee © Lucas van der Wee + 24

  • Curated by María Francisca González
Installations & Structures
Delft, The Netherlands
  • Client: Jan Pesman
  • Structural Engineering: IMd Raadgevende Ingenieurs, Rotterdam
  • Consultant Mechanical & Electrical Engineering, Consultant Building Physics, Sustainability, Acoustics And Fire Safety: Nelissen ingenieursbureau, Eindhoven
  • Contractor Steel Construction: Voortman Steel Construction, Rijssen
  • Contractor Electrical And Mechanical Installations: Kuijpers Utiliteit Midden-Noord B.V, De Meern
  • Wood Floring: Metsä Wood / De Groot Vroomshoop
  • Contractor Glass Façades: iFS Building Systems, Waddinxveen
  • Contractor Roof: Roof Protection, Arkel
  • Stairs: EeStairs, Barneveld
  • Contractor Ceilings And Custom Interior Walls: contractor ceilings and custom interior walls
  • Wall Systems: Qbiq, Alphen aan de Rijn
  • Pantries: AS Projectinrichters, Poeldijk
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Lucas van der Wee
© Lucas van der Wee

Text description provided by the architects. Building D(emountable) is a modern, sustainable and fully demountable structure on the site of a historic, monumental building complex in the center of Dutch city Delft. This site is owned by cepezed, an agency with expertise in the development, the design and the realization of buildings. Creative Cluster. Cepezed acquired the complex with former laboratories from the Delft University of Technology in 2012. It transformed the monumental buildings into a creative cluster with housing for various companies in the creative sector, including the office itself. However, the only non-monumental building on the site was in poor condition.

Save this picture!
© Lucas van der Wee
© Lucas van der Wee
Save this picture!
Ground and first floor plan
Ground and first floor plan
Save this picture!
© Lucas van der Wee
© Lucas van der Wee

It has now made way for the new construction of Building D(emountable). Again, this is a full-blown own development of cepezed and again it is intended for companies in the knowledge-intensive creative industry. It houses an app and website developer 9to5 software and a game developer Triumph Studios. Circular Prototype. The Netherlands has set itself the goal of rendering all construction activities fully circular by 2050, while cepezed has a long reputation for modular and demountable design and construction. Moreover, director Menno Rubbens of developer cepezed projects is part of the national program committee to achieve the national circularity goals. Partly for those reasons, Building D(emountable) also had to become an example project on cepezed’s own grounds. Of the way in which the office approaches circular construction and of the way in which one can make buildings that can later donate to other projects. Or even be reused elsewhere in their entirety.

Save this picture!
© Lucas van der Wee
© Lucas van der Wee

Lightweight, Flexible and Gas-Free. Building D(emountable) has exactly the same footprint as the existing building that was no longer good and was demolished. It measures 11 by 21.5 meters and has four floors of about 200 square meters of lettable floor area each. In addition to being demountable and mountable, the structure is also super lightweight: the use of materials is kept to an absolute minimum. The building is also completely flexible in its arrangement, has no gas connection and is equipped with heat recovery. The ground floor is made of poured concrete, but otherwise, all building components are modular and dry mounted. Supreme simplicity has been an important principle in the design. Steel, wood, and glass. Building part D(emountable) consists of a rationally optimized building kit with steel, prefabricated and extremely slender main supporting structure.

Save this picture!
Axo
Axo
Save this picture!
Sections
Sections

The structural floors and roof are made of lightweight wooden Laminated Veneer Lumber (LVL) elements that are also prefabricated. These have a compact height and the installations are integrated into them. The ribs of the LVL elements remain fully visible and are part of the building’s aesthetics. The screed is biobased and consists of gravel-like granules in a cardboard honeycomb structure with gypsum fiberboards on top. The entire screed is dry and easily removable again. The PVC finishing floor is made of partly recycled PVC. The building has no window frames: the double-layer insulating glass is mounted directly on the steel structure. For that reason, the steel construction is provided with welded screw profiles. The steel builder had to comply with the very limited tolerances of the façade builder, which was no small task.

Save this picture!
© Lucas van der Wee
© Lucas van der Wee

The façade is largely transparent, which makes for strong sightlines and relations between the inner and outer worlds. Vertical slat strips can be opened for natural ventilation. The down-to-earth, modern building strikingly and interestingly contrasts with the historic existing buildings. This also renders it illustrative for the way cepezed approaches the combination of new and historic construction. Climate. The entire building functions as one large fire compartment. As a result, little material was required for fire-resistant measures; only the stairwell has a fire-resistant partition. All climate control works on the air. On each floor, air conditioners that also take care of heating are integrated into the ceiling. In addition, the building is equipped with a heat exchanger. Roller blinds provide sun and light protection.

Save this picture!
© Lucas van der Wee
© Lucas van der Wee

Integral Process. Construction took place in an extremely short period of just over half a year. With the positioning of the elevator shaft, the building even topped out in an hour after the works started. The complete structure of the steel skeleton and wooden floors was put together in three weeks. This was possible, among other things, because of an integrated process with thoughtful preparation and close, integrated cooperation between the various cepezed disciplines; from the project developers to the architecture and interior designers and of course the implementation coordinators. With short communication lines, all specialists are housed under one roof, which has not only improved the efficiency of the process, but also the level of coordination and thus the quality. There was a close collaboration between the designers and the construction coordinator throughout the complete process, with key figures from the design also being part of the implementation team. The cooperation with the external partners is also worth mentioning. With a lot of these, cepezed also often collaborates on other projects. As a result, all parties were already well attuned to each other. 

Save this picture!
© Lucas van der Wee
© Lucas van der Wee

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Nieuwelaan 72, 2611 SB Delft, The Netherlands

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
architectenbureau cepezed
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Installations & Structures Landscape Architecture The Netherlands
Cite: "Building D(emountable) / architectenbureau cepezed" 28 Mar 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/936389/building-d-emountable-architectenbureau-cepezed/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream