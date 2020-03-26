Bolivar House / ARKITITO Arquitetura

-
Architects: ARKITITO Arquitetura
- Area: 230.0 m²
- Year: 2017
- Photographs: Evelyn Muller
-
-
Lead Architects: Chantal, Tito Ficarelli
-
Project Team: Mariana Olha, Dig Ferreira, Fernanda Domingues, Carolina Ubach, Marta Monteiro, Dayane Santos, Larissa Ragaini, Caroline Cursino
-
Strutural Project: Marcelo Mello
-
Acoustic Project: Akkerman
-
Construction Management: Valdeci Domingues
Text description provided by the architects. The house is the result of its development from the inside out. The program's needs were generating volumes that were initially not programmed. It was an option to let the project take its course and assume this aesthetically. The backyard guarantees a colorful background for all rooms of the house.
Foi uma opção deixar o projeto seguir seu rumo e assumi-lo esteticamente. O uso correto dos materiais e a estrutura aparente internamente mostram o cuidado de dar ritmo e que garantiu o alinhamento.
O jardim ao fundo garante um cenário colorido para todos ambientes internos da casa.