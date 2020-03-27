World
Stadium Ger / Camborde Architectes

Stadium Ger / Camborde Architectes

© Xavier Dumoulin

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Stadiums
Ger, France
  Architects: Camborde Architectes
  Area: 930.0
  Year: 2019
  Photographs: Xavier Dumoulin
  Manufacturers: Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Graphisoft
  Clients: City of Ger
  Engineering: OTCE (structure) // Bio'Fluides Concept (fluids & thermal)
© Xavier Dumoulin
© Xavier Dumoulin

Text description provided by the architects. The site is distinguished by its location on a plateau, with remarkable views of the Pyrenean chain. This plateau is dominated by agricultural fields, woodlands and a few suburban dwellings. Its very natural character leads us to think of a stadium in close relation with its environment. Our party soaks up the rural fabric to delicately blend into the Ger countryside.

© Xavier Dumoulin
© Xavier Dumoulin
Section
Section
© Xavier Dumoulin
© Xavier Dumoulin

A soft architecture in resonance with the landscape: The clean, slender lines of the stands structure the site, giving the club a strong identity. The awning subtlety of the leading edge, combined with the wooden mesh on the underside, create an impression of lightness to the whole structure and contrasts with the "unpolished" concrete of the stands. The reinforced concrete base ensures the robustness and durability of the structure, requiring very little maintenance; it responds favorably to the seismic rules and to the benches resonance problems. The cover consists of an opaque cover tray at the bottom and a translucent tray at the top. This arrangement allows direct sunlight on the lawn, avoiding gray areas on the ground and thus the risk of frost in winter.

© Xavier Dumoulin
© Xavier Dumoulin

The wooden laths positioned on the interior facade to the West and on the underside of the cover acting like a moucharabieh, creating an effective sun filter. This creased wooden lace gives the stands a unique look. Triangle-shaped gantries provide effective bracing and the canopy innovative graphics. The reception hall architecture is closely linked to the galleries’. The cover and the west side covered in zinc, create a fold envelopping the glazed volumes of the room. The glued laminated timber frame creates a warm atmosphere in the reception.

© Xavier Dumoulin
© Xavier Dumoulin

Project location

Address: 64530 Ger, France

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Camborde Architectes
Office

Cite: "Stadium Ger / Camborde Architectes" 27 Mar 2020. ArchDaily.

