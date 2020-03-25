World
Jaddaf Waterfront Park / waiwai

Jaddaf Waterfront Park / waiwai

© Sahil Latheef © BREADTRUCK FILMS

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Park
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
  • Architects: waiwai
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  5200.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2018
  • Photographs Photographs:  Sahil Latheef, BREADTRUCK FILMS, Mohamed Somji
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Artemide, AutoCAD, Photoshop, SketchUp, Transgulf Cement Products
  • Architect In Charge: Wael Al Awar, Kenichi Teramoto
  • Design Team: Wael Al Awar, Kenichi Teramoto, Takeshi Harikai, Sarah Chehab
  • Client: Dubai Holding
  • Engineering: Albayader Contracting
  • Landscape: waiwai
  • Consultants : waiwai
  • Collaborators : Art Jameel (curator’s)
  • Contractor: Albayader Irrigation & Contracting LLC
© Sahil Latheef
© Sahil Latheef

Text description provided by the architects. Located along the water’s edge of Dubai creek and adjacent to an arts centre, this park is the United Arab Emirates first open-air art park. We designed the park as an open public space with no fence to encourage social interaction through art. It welcomes Dubai’s diverse cultural community to gather around art and engage in a public dialogue.

© BREADTRUCK FILMS
© BREADTRUCK FILMS
Floor plan
Floor plan
© BREADTRUCK FILMS
© BREADTRUCK FILMS

Given the sensitive desert climate of the gulf, it is designed mainly as a fluid hardscape with a selection of regional plants that require minimal irrigation. In addition to the given artwork we introduced facilities that further engage the public. These facilities include a 200-seat amphitheater, a children’s sand playground, a food stall area shaded by umbrellas as well as built in board game tables.

© Sahil Latheef
© Sahil Latheef
Detailed section 02
Detailed section 02
© Sahil Latheef
© Sahil Latheef

The art works and facilities are arranged to follow a water ripple like, hidden circular geometry. That allows for an organic pedestrian flow, seamlessly connecting to the colonnade around the arts centre and the corniche along the creek. Our selection of the green and yellow pre-cast tiles correlates with our design selection of the pearlescent façade panels of the art centre.

Project location

Address: Jaddaf Waterfront - Dubai - United Arab Emirates

