World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. TRD House / Biselli Katchborian Arquitetos

TRD House / Biselli Katchborian Arquitetos

Save this project
TRD House / Biselli Katchborian Arquitetos

© Nelson Kon © Nelson Kon © Nelson Kon © Nelson Kon + 37

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Houses
São Paulo, Brazil
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  16146.0 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2013
  • Photographs Photographs:  Nelson Kon
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Chaos Group, Artecor, Construflama, Lumini, On Light, Pedras Bellas Artes, Snaldi, Topseal, Trimble Navigation, Vidrotil, Wall Lamps
  • Lead Architects: Mario Biselli, Artur Katchborian
  • Project Team: Paulo Roberto dos Santos, Cássio Oba Osanai, Ana Carolina Ferreira Mendes, Daniela Santiago, Débora Rodrigues Pinheiro, Maria Fernanda Vita, Marcelo Checchia
  • Coordinator: Cassia Lopes Moral
  • Structure: Edatec
  • Foundations: Portela Alarcon
  • Lighting: Godoy Luminotécnica – René Adriani Jr.
  • Hydraulic And Electrical: Interplanus
  • Air Conditioning: Newset
  • Automation Of Environments: Cynthron
  • Construction: Lock
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

Text description provided by the architects. The residence is shaped by two volumes arranged according to the unconventional geometry of the site.

Save this picture!
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

The main volume, the one that stands out by the extensive use of glass, holds the public program of the residence, made up of living and dining rooms and an office. The helicoidal staircase, one of the client's specific requirements, is contained in this volume, gaining prominence in the social entrance hall.

Save this picture!
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

The second volume, defined by the use of exposed concrete, houses the private program, consisting of sauna, wine cellar, dining room, gourmet kitchen, kitchen, service room and five suites.

Save this picture!
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon
Save this picture!
Section A
Section A
Save this picture!
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

Assuming a triangular organization, the free space formed between the two volumes is occupied by the leisure area and swimming pool.

Save this picture!
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

Regarding the structural solution adopted, both volumes are supported by reinforced concrete, which allows minimizing the support points, resulting in generous spans and canopies.

Save this picture!
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
Biselli Katchborian Arquitetos
Office

Products

Glass Concrete

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Brazil
Cite: "TRD House / Biselli Katchborian Arquitetos" [Casa TRD / Biselli Katchborian Arquitetos] 27 Mar 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/936235/trd-house-biselli-katchborian-arquitetos/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream