QST House / NOARQ

Houses, Extension • Vila Nova de Famalicão, Portugal Architects: NOARQ

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 3541.0 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019

Photographs Photographs: João Morgado

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project AutoDesk Smeg BRUMA , NOARQ + B.loft , TUDEMMAD , Trimble Navigation Manufacturers:

Lead Architect: José Carlos Nunes de Oliveira

Project Manager: André Oliveira

Project Team: Joana LP, Luís Lima

Engineering: Eng. Marco Cunha

Text description provided by the architects. The house rises from broad blocks of blue granite into the wilderness, like a fortification, indistinct from the supporting walls at the edge of the street. It backs up the old farmland, now transformed into a garden.

The silhouette embedded in the roadside is opened up by timid windows on the upper floor. By the connection with the street, a sequence of cattle crevices illuminates the current kitchen. The building stretches itself till the oxblood-coloured gate, pointing to the threshing floor moulded into the granite of the street wall.

Above the entrance, tended towards the east, a wooded room painted in the colour of the gate, of the eaves and of the window frames lay suspended.

The building was cleaned up of picturesque motifs, sheds, shutters and loose exoticism. On the inside, we redesigned each and every constructive piece; the stripped reality was reinvented.