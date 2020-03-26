World
QST House / NOARQ

QST House / NOARQ

© João Morgado © João Morgado © João Morgado © João Morgado + 32

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Houses, Extension
Vila Nova de Famalicão, Portugal
  • Architects: NOARQ
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  3541.0 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  João Morgado
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Smeg, BRUMA, NOARQ + B.loft, TUDEMMAD, Trimble Navigation
  • Lead Architect: José Carlos Nunes de Oliveira
  • Project Manager: André Oliveira
  • Project Team: Joana LP, Luís Lima
  • Engineering: Eng. Marco Cunha
© João Morgado
Text description provided by the architects. The house rises from broad blocks of blue granite into the wilderness, like a fortification, indistinct from the supporting walls at the edge of the street. It backs up the old farmland, now transformed into a garden.

© João Morgado
The silhouette embedded in the roadside is opened up by timid windows on the upper floor. By the connection with the street, a sequence of cattle crevices illuminates the current kitchen. The building stretches itself till the oxblood-coloured gate, pointing to the threshing floor moulded into the granite of the street wall. 

© João Morgado
1st floor plan
© João Morgado
Above the entrance, tended towards the east, a wooded room painted in the colour of the gate, of the eaves and of the window frames lay suspended.

© João Morgado
Cortes longitudinaies
© João Morgado
The building was cleaned up of picturesque motifs, sheds, shutters and loose exoticism. On the inside, we redesigned each and every constructive piece; the stripped reality was reinvented.

© João Morgado
Project gallery

About this office
NoArq
Office

Products

Steel Stone

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Refurbishment Extension Portugal
Cite: "QST House / NOARQ" [Casa QST / NoArq] 26 Mar 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/936222/qst-house-noarq/> ISSN 0719-8884

