5egg Flawil Apartments / Brechbuehler Walser Architekten

5egg Flawil Apartments / Brechbuehler Walser Architekten

© Andreas Buschmann

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Apartments
Flawil, Switzerland
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  4896.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Andreas Buschmann
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Graphisoft, Chromag Grossküchen, Fenster Keller, Kästli Storen, Mawa Leuchten, Müssig AG, Toggenburger & Co
© Andreas Buschmann
© Andreas Buschmann

Text description provided by the architects. The striking, pentagonal new building, placed directly on the station square, houses thirty age-apropriate apartments, a care station, a spitex base and a public restaurant.

© Andreas Buschmann
© Andreas Buschmann
Plan
Plan
Plan
Plan
© Andreas Buschmann
© Andreas Buschmann

The different service providers in the house are supporting pensioners and persons in need of care for an independent living in the city centre of Flawil.

© Andreas Buschmann
© Andreas Buschmann
© Andreas Buschmann
© Andreas Buschmann

Project gallery

Project location

Address: 9230 Flawil, Switzerland

Brechbuehler Walser Architekten
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Apartments Switzerland
Cite: "5egg Flawil Apartments / Brechbuehler Walser Architekten" 28 Mar 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/936188/5egg-flawil-apartments-brechbuehler-walser-architekten/> ISSN 0719-8884

